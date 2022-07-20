ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

Teens: The Duelists Presented by A Play on Swords

grapevinetexas.gov
 2 days ago

An exhibition of swordplay, using various weapons and styles of fighting, as two duelists engage...

www.grapevinetexas.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Transformers: EarthSpark’: Paramount+ Series Sets Voice Cast, Teaser Trailer — Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. Danny Pudi (Community), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Kathreen Khavari (Dead End: Paranormal Park) and Zeno Anderson (Big City Greens) are among 11 voice actors cast in Paramount’s upcoming original animated series Transformers: EarthSpark. Also cast are Sydney Mikayla (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts), Zion Broadnax (Day Shift), Benny Latham, Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cissy Jones (The Owl House) and Diedrich Bader (Better Things). The news was revealed Friday during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. A first-look clip also was released. You can watch it below. The...
NFL
The Independent

Protest held at Uffizi's 'Spring' but painting not damaged

Italian environmental activists glued their hands Friday to the glass protecting Sandro Botticelli’s painting “Spring” in the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, police said. The museum said thanks to the glass, which was installed as a precaution several years ago, the masterpiece was unharmed. Paired with the Florentine...
PROTESTS
architizer.com

“The Hand of God” is a Love Letter to Classic Neapolitan Architecture

Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. “The owl of Minerva flies at dusk.” When GWF Hegel wrote this in the preface to his book Elements of the Philosophy of Right, he was speaking of the study of history, arguing that historians are useless when it comes to understanding the present. The significance of major events is never really understood until years later when historians are able to see how the pieces fit into a general pattern. The same can be said of our own lives. The experiences we regard as especially significant likely did not make sense to us when we were living through them. Most of us have moments we wish we could relive — moments that our past selves failed to appreciate. It Is impossible to look back on such times without a tinge of pain.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Grapevine, TX
Entertainment
City
Grapevine, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
epicstream.com

Who Are the Four Horsemen in Chainsaw Man?

Whether or not you've read Chainsaw Man, you've likely heard about the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse - they are figures in the Christian religion, and they've also made several appearances in speculative fiction, in various forms. But just who or what are the Four Horsemen in Chainsaw Man in particular?
COMICS
Daily Mail

Second hand clothes, street musicians and cough sweets on sale for penny: hard work and poverty on the streets of Victorian London is brought to life in newly colourised pictures from the 1870s

The streets of Victorian London has been brought to life in colourised images captured in the 1870s. The images, colourised by Photo Colouriser and Model Maker Tom Marshall, featured in the magazine 'Street Life' in London in 1876 and 1877, and portray the lives of those living in the poverty circle of the capital.
ENTERTAINMENT
HackerNoon

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 18 - The Treasure

When Dantès returned next morning to the chamber of his companion in captivity, he found Faria seated and looking composed. In the ray of light which entered by the narrow window of his cell, he held open in his left hand, of which alone, it will be recollected, he retained the use, a sheet of paper, which, from being constantly rolled into a small compass, had the form of a cylinder, and was not easily kept open. He did not speak, but showed the paper to Dantès. “What is that?” he inquired. “Look at it,” said the abbé with a smile. “I have looked at it with all possible attention,” said Dantès, “and I only see a half-burnt paper, on which are traces of Gothic characters inscribed with a peculiar kind of ink.” “This paper, my friend,” said Faria, “I may now avow to you, since I have the proof of your fidelity—this paper is my treasure, of which, from this day forth, one-half belongs to you.” The sweat started forth on Dantès’ brow. Until this day and for how long a time!—he had refrained from talking of the treasure, which had brought upon the abbé the accusation of madness. With his instinctive delicacy Edmond had preferred avoiding any touch on this painful chord, and Faria had been equally silent. He had taken the silence of the old man for a return to reason; and now these few words uttered by Faria, after so painful a crisis, seemed to indicate a serious relapse into mental alienation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swords#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Duelists
HuffPost

Ancient Tomb Linked By Legend To King Arthur To Be Excavated For First Time

An ancient tomb in the United Kingdom that’s older than the Great Pyramids is being excavated for the first time. “Arthur’s Stone is one of this country’s outstanding prehistoric monuments, set in a breathtaking location ― yet it remains poorly understood,” Prof. Julian Thomas of Manchester University said in a news release. “Our work seeks to restore it to its rightful place in the story of Neolithic Britain.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy