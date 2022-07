A shark that leaped out of the water while hunting a bait ball grazed a surfer’s leg with its teeth on its way back down, a North Carolina fire chief said. The woman was surfing near the Surf City Ocean Pier just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, when the shark jumped out of the water, Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson told McClatchy News.

SURF CITY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO