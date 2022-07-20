Parks and Recreation Board Meeting

The City of Pensacola has named Fred Crenshaw as the new Sanitation Services and Fleet Management Director, responsible for overseeing Code Enforcement, Fleet Management and Sanitation Services for the city. Crenshaw has worked for City of Pensacola Sanitation Services and Fleet Management for over 20 years, starting his career with...
The City of Pensacola invites the public to a groundbreaking event on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 4 p.m. kicking off construction of the Blake Doyle Skatepark, a highly anticipated and monumental project for the Pensacola skate community. Additional Info...
Comments / 0