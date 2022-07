Edina, Minn., July 19, 2022 – Hennepin County will soon process all homestead applications for Edina property owners. Residential property that is occupied as the owner’s primary residence or the owner’s qualifying relative may qualify for homestead. Having your property classified as homestead may lower your property taxes and qualify you for additional property tax benefit programs and the property tax refund from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

