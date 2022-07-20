ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson City Council passes order to limit mayor’s access to city resources

By Leah Williams
 2 days ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council passed a new order to limit the mayor’s access to city resources.

The order, which passed with a 5-2 vote, denies any request from that mayor that grants him authorization to use the city’s resources or money to appeal the court’s ruling in favor of the city council.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will be required to use private funds for an appeal.

The order was introduced by Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3. The council said the order ensures that taxpayer dollars will not be wasted if the mayor decides to appeal a special judge’s decision that ruled in favor of the City Council in the ongoing garbage contract dispute.

The mayor said the City Council initially sued him in his full capacity, not as an individual, and that he has a right for the city to pay for his legal fees just like the City Council.

Steven A. Dale
2d ago

we're going to vote out every city council member you need to go all of you need to go

Mrmacno6 Gotya
2d ago

the city needs to be revamped with forward thinking constituents. Jackson has potential to become highly attractive. networking with surrounding city's to push forward with infrastructure and much needed developments.

