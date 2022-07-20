ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Missouri sheriffs give concealed carry permit holder records if the FBI requests them?

 2 days ago
Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records.

The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI.

The FBI wrote in an email, "As part of the planned Missouri audit, a small sampling of system transactions is to be inspected for compliance and to ensure there is no misuse of CJIS systems. At no point would auditors require access to lists such as state-approved concealed carry holders, nor would the CJIS Division retain information beyond what is necessary to address a specific compliance concern. Missouri has been through this routine audit multiple times, most recently in 2018."

Should Missouri sheriffs give concealed carry permit holder records if they are requested by the FBI? Vote in the poll below.

