Houston, TX

Houston World Series of Dog Shows

By Editor's Note
 3 days ago

The Houston World Series of Dog Shows, which takes place at NRG...

Event Roundup: What to Look Forward to This Weekend

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Happy Friday! The summer is starting to wind down a bit but that doesn't mean you have to! There are still tons of niche events happening around Houston that might just push you outside your comfort zone in the best way possible.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Celebrate National Chicken Wing Cheesecake Day at Houston Black owned Bakery

The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular Black woman-owned bakery and soul food restaurant in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with special pricing on Southern Fried Chicken Wings on Friday, July 29, 2022, and National Cheesecake Day on Saturday, July 30, 2022, by featuring their famous triple-layer Third Ward Classic Cake!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Getting the buzz about Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou

HOUSTON – Buffalo Bayou Partnership is highlighting the importance of bees with their Busy Bees on Buffalo Bayou. You’ll be able to learn about the role bees play in a colony, how honey is made, the life span of a bee, and so much more! While this free event is family-friendly and happening Saturday, July 23 at 9 am on Buffalo Bend Nature Park and has plenty of safe activities for families to enjoy; reporter Joe Sam wanted to get extremely up, close, and personal with these pollinators to gain a better connection with these creatures through what’s called a bee beard.
HOUSTON, TX
yourconroenews.com

A Houston distiller named his new craft vodka after a famous Texas dance. So the state sued him.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After two years experimenting with an old Persian family technique using grains and raisins, Ali Ansari finally nailed his new vodka recipe. He poured $4 million into building a distillery outside of Houston and branded his drink DASH, hoping it would evoke a slow-sipping spirit — “one dash at a time,” he explained.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 22 to 24, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Two Houston firefighters suffer heart attacks in one week

HOUSTON - Officials are investigating after two Houston firefighters have suffered heart attacks in the last week. On Thursday, a 46-year-old Houston firefighter collapsed at the fire station and went into cardiac arrest. Fellow firefighters were able to bring back his pulse. According to Marty Lancton, President of the Houston Professional Firefighters Association, the 46-year-old is now in stable condition at a local hospital intensive care unit.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Effects of drought starting to be seen in Houston's trees

HOUSTON — The effects of drought are starting to be seen in the trees around Houston. Although it's not yet as bad as the drought the Houston area experienced in 2011, it's not looking good. "Turgid" is the word used to describe the leaves of a healthy, well-hydrated tree;...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, 10 Houstonians are humanitarian award honorees

The Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards will be honoring some big names and even bigger hearts, including award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor, producer, and philanthropist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, this Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Royal Sonesta Houston!. The invitation-only black-tie awards gala is presented by Houston Random Acts...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Civic

A really really incredible woman passed Monday. If you live in Houston, she probably helped you.

I'm heartbroken saying this, but a woman that I can't find enough adjectives to describe passed away on Monday. Berta Urteaga was a long time member of The Leage of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) for over 60 years. I had the pleasure of knowing her during my tenure in the organization and I can honestly say that there are few people on this earth who cared for the younger generation more than she did. She had a hand in sending thousands of Houston's underserved to college, and when they got to college, she made sure to keep them there even if it meant opening her own checkbook to do so. She was the first female president of one of the oldest LULAC council's in Houston (60) as well as a National board member. She was also an amazing friend.
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Attacks on Houston Restaurants now happening in Katy

KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy) - Three Katy area restaurants were burglarized during the 4 a.m. hour on Monday in what appears to be a targeted attack on restaurants. Burglars entered Rogels Barbecue, Hunan Kitchen, and Shogun in a Katy Freeway strip center between North Fry Road and Westgreen Boulevard.
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek

Five Puppies Found Dead Due to 'Blistering Heat' in Texas

Five puppies have died and four more had to be rushed to a medical center after being left outside in a Texas backyard in high temperatures. The dogs, eight puppies and their canine mother, were found in various stages of heat distress in a West Houston backyard by officials, according to local news outlet Fox 26 Houston on Wednesday. The date of the incident was not reported.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

A grand wedding

Akash Patel and Neha Reddy (pictured, from left) were married in classic Indian fashion joined by family and friends including parents Sara and Suresh Reddy and Sandhya and Paresh Patel. The week-long celebration started with traditional pre-wedding events: a haldi, followed by a mehndi, then a sangeet filled with lots of dances, and finally the ceremony and reception. The events all took place at the bride’s family home in Bellaire and at Hilton Americas-Houston. The couple met during medical school at Northwestern University and, after about a dozen awkward library encounters and walks home, Neha and Akash finally went on their first date. They have supported each other during medical school and a long-distance relationship and working in the hospital during the pandemic. Neha and Akash are now resident physicians at the University of Texas at Austin.
BELLAIRE, TX
yourconroenews.com

Houston doctors warn Texas heat creates dangerous situation for those taking blood pressure medicine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Enrique Barrientos pulled weeds in his garden for about 10 minutes before the energy left his body. The 69-year-old Katy resident loves yardwork. It helps him decompress after long days in front of his computer. But on this hot afternoon in early May, the combination of sweltering temperatures and newly prescribed blood pressure medication left him feeling depleted.
HOUSTON, TX

