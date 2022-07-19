Houston World Series of Dog Shows

Akash Patel and Neha Reddy (pictured, from left) were married in classic Indian fashion joined by family and friends including parents Sara and Suresh Reddy and Sandhya and Paresh Patel. The week-long celebration started with traditional pre-wedding events: a haldi, followed by a mehndi, then a sangeet filled with lots of dances, and finally the ceremony and reception. The events all took place at the bride’s family home in Bellaire and at Hilton Americas-Houston. The couple met during medical school at Northwestern University and, after about a dozen awkward library encounters and walks home, Neha and Akash finally went on their first date. They have supported each other during medical school and a long-distance relationship and working in the hospital during the pandemic. Neha and Akash are now resident physicians at the University of Texas at Austin.
