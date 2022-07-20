Aluminum alloy manufacturing now 50% more energy efficient

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) Group company Toyoda Gosei East Japan Co., Ltd. has begun production of large plastic automotive parts at its Miyagi Ohira Plant in July 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005070/en/ The Miyagi Ohira Plant will produce front grilles and other plastic painted products close to its customer, Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. These products were previously supplied from other regions in Japan, and nearby production will improve competitiveness. Toyoda Gosei already produces airbags, weatherstrips and other products in the East Japan, or the Tohoku region, where the Miyagi Ohira Plant is located. Tohoku is the Toyota Motor Group’s third automobile production region in Japan, after Chubu and Kyushu. With the operation of its own plant for interior and exterior products in this area, Toyoda Gosei will strengthen its production network for major products and support manufacturing in Tohoku, where Toyota Motor produces compact cars for the world.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO