ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Aluminum alloy manufacturing now 50% more energy efficient

By Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLighter vehicles can travel farther on less energy, driving demand for lighter automotive components. High-performance aluminum alloys, such as alloy 7075, are among the lightest and strongest options, but they require energy-intensive production that raises costs and therefore limits their use. Research from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL)...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Researching New Ways To Save The Combustion Engine

While the rest of the automotive industry readies itself for the impending electric era, Toyota's hesitancy to fully embrace EVs has left many analysts scratching their heads. Yes, the company has said it will introduce 16 new battery-powered vehicles in the coming years but, so far, rival automakers are steaming past. In the USA, for example, the company sells just the bZ4X, something which may become difficult as the brand slowly runs out of EV credits.
CARS
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
teslarati.com

Volkswagen breaks ground on $20 billion battery investment

Volkswagen announced on Thursday that it would invest more than 20 billion euros ($20.38 billion) alongside its partners in a battery cell business, creating 20,000 jobs and reaching annual revenues exceeding 20 billion euros by 2030. At the groundbreaking ceremony for its first European battery cell facility, the automaker announced...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs

The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aluminum Alloys#Advanced Manufacturing#Vehicles
Phys.org

Researchers create order from quantum chaos

In a new paper in PNAS, "Triplet-Pair Spin Signatures From Macroscopically Aligned Heteroacenes in an Oriented Single Crystal," National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) researchers Brandon Rugg, Brian Fluegel, Christopher Chang, and Justin Johnson tackle one of the fundamental problems in quantum information science: how to produce pure elements of quantum information—that is, those that start and remain in a well-defined "spin state"—at practical temperatures.
PHYSICS
Interesting Engineering

Students build electric vehicle that captures carbon as it drives

In electric vehicle (EV) news, a student team from the Eindhoven University of Technology has managed to develop a prototype electric passenger car that removes and stores carbon dioxide from the air as it rolls down the road. Designed with the aim of capturing more CO2 than is emitted during the full lifecycle of the vehicle, this vehicle would significantly improve the lifetime carbon footprint of producing and running EVs over their lifetimes.
CARS
US News and World Report

Ford to Buy Lithium From Ioneer for U.S. EV Battery Plant

(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will buy lithium from ioneer Ltd's Rhyolite Ridge mining project in Nevada and use the metal to build electric vehicle batteries in the United States. The deal is one of the first binding agreements between a U.S. lithium company and U.S. automaker...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Researchers explore a hydrodynamic semiconductor where electrons flow like water

You don't normally want to mix electricity and water, but electricity behaving like water has the potential to improve electronic devices. Recent work from the groups of engineer James Hone at Columbia and theoretical physicist Shaffique Adam at the National University of Singapore and Yale-NUS builds new understanding of this unusual hydrodynamic behavior that changes some old assumptions about the physics of metals. The study was published on April 15 in the journal Science Advances.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Phys.org

Key material development for fusion energy application

In a review paper recently published in the Journal of Nuclear Materials, Prof. Haug Qunying from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, together with collaborators, has introduced the latest development and strategy on fusion energy in China and reviewed the progresses of reduced activation ferritic/martensitic (RAFM) steel for engineering applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Sodium is the new lithium

In the intensive search for novel battery architectures, the spotlight is firmly on solid-state lithium batteries. Now, a strategy based on solid-state sodium"“sulfur batteries emerges, making it potentially possible to eliminate scarce materials such as lithium and transition metals. Solid-state batteries (SSBs) - where the liquid electrolyte is replaced...
INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Tesla aims to start 4680 battery cell production at Gigafactory Texas this quarter

Tesla announced that it aims to start 4680 battery cell production at Gigafactory Texas this quarter and quickly ramp up to volume production by the end of the year. Over the last few months, Tesla has been fairly quiet about the production of its new 4680 battery cell that enables its new structural battery pack design. This has been a concern for Tesla investors since the new battery technology is seen as critical to Tesla’s future vehicle programs.
TEXAS STATE
Phys.org

Chemists unlock secrets of molten salts

A chemist at the University of Cincinnati has come up with a novel way to study the thermodynamic properties of molten salts, which are used in many nuclear and solar energy applications. UC College of Arts and Sciences research associate and computational chemist Yu Shi and his collaborators developed a...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Rewriting the history of K-carbon fiber manufacturing with carbon nanotubes

A space elevator, a structure connecting the Earth's surface to a space station, would allow for the cost-efficient transport of people and materials. However, a very light yet strong material is essential to making such a technology a reality. The carbon nanotube is a new kind of material that is 100 times stronger than steel, yet four times lighter, with copper-like high electrical conductivity and diamond-like thermal conductivity. However, previous carbon nanotube fibers were not ideal for extensive use, owing to the small contact area with adjacent carbon nanotubes and limited length they possessed.
CHEMISTRY
The Associated Press

Production of Interior and Exterior Products Begins at Toyoda Gosei Group Miyagi Ohira Plant

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7282) Group company Toyoda Gosei East Japan Co., Ltd. has begun production of large plastic automotive parts at its Miyagi Ohira Plant in July 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005070/en/ The Miyagi Ohira Plant will produce front grilles and other plastic painted products close to its customer, Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. These products were previously supplied from other regions in Japan, and nearby production will improve competitiveness. Toyoda Gosei already produces airbags, weatherstrips and other products in the East Japan, or the Tohoku region, where the Miyagi Ohira Plant is located. Tohoku is the Toyota Motor Group’s third automobile production region in Japan, after Chubu and Kyushu. With the operation of its own plant for interior and exterior products in this area, Toyoda Gosei will strengthen its production network for major products and support manufacturing in Tohoku, where Toyota Motor produces compact cars for the world.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Northvolt and Stora Enso to Develop Batteries From Forestry Byproduct

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Swedish battery maker Northvolt and Finnish-Swedish forestry company Stora Enso are trying to develop batteries from forestry byproduct lignin, the companies said on Friday. A part of wood that binds tree fibers together, lignin accounts for 20-30% of a tree and used to be burned for energy....
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

GomunoInaki Invests in Sustainable Development With Innovative SmartFlower Solar Solution

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- GomunoInaki, a Japanese global trading company with R&D functions that specializes in supplying rubber/plastic goods to automotive, housing, home appliances, office infrastructure, and medical industries, installed a Smartflower at their headquarters in Nagoya, Japan in March 2022. The Smartflower, an aesthetically beautiful yet efficient and innovative solar product, was chosen by GomunoInaki to act as a symbol of their support for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, and with the hopes that more companies across Japan will see the need to adopt sustainable energy solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005142/en/ The solar Smartflower was installed in front of the GomunoInaki Headquarters in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy