The man who led the McAllen Chamber of Commerce for 24 years before abruptly resigning last October without explanation, Steve Ahlenius, has a new job as the president/CEO of the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce.The chamber’s previous CEO resigned in March after announcing to his board that he was returning home to New Mexico.Compared to McAllen’s estimated population of approximately 142,000, Beaumont’s population is approximately 115,000, according to the 2020 census.Besides the difference in population, while McAllen is often ranked among the top 10 safest cities in the U.S., Beaumont currently ranks as one of the most dangerous cities. In ...

MCALLEN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO