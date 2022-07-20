Gov. Gavin Newsom Appoints Joe Stephenshaw as State’s Director of Finance
By Oakland Post
2 days ago
Gov.Gavin Newsom has appointed Joe Stephenshaw as director of the California Department of Finance (DOF), filling the position held by Keely Martin Bosler since 2018. Stephenshaw, 47, will be Newsom’s chief fiscal policy advisor. Since March 2022, he served as senior counselor on Infrastructure and Fiscal Affairs in the Office of...
News of UCLA and USC's departure from the Pac-12 for the Big Ten shook the collegiate sports landscape earlier this month, and it's led to some squabbling from prominent public figures in the state. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding answers from UCLA, as the Bruins prepare to leave university system partner Cal behind in the Pac-12 in 2024 amid the latest wave of conference realignment.
California's governor signed into law Friday new gun control legislation modeled on a controversial legal approach used in Texas to curb access to abortions. Officials in the heavily Democrat-leaning state of California, where there is solid support for abortion rights as well as for strict gun control measures, decided to push for new legislation that uses the same controversial legal mechanism.
UCLA and USC shook college football and college athletics to its core with the news that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten last month. On Wednesday, California governor Gavin Newsom demanded answers from UCLA regarding the move. Newsom released a statement to the Los Angeles Times at the meeting of the University of California Board of Regents in San Francisco. ESPN writer Paolo Uggetti captured his comments.
(The Center Square) – Adding to an ongoing war of words between California and leaders of red states, Gov. Gavin Newsom lambasted several states for banning books and limiting teachers' ability to discuss gender and sexual identity in classrooms during remarks in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Speaking from the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday it is investigating illegal dumping in Houston, including dead bodies and medical waste, that officials said is plaguing Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth largest city. The investigation will be led by the department’s civil rights division and will examine whether city police and other departments discriminate against Black and Latino residents in violation of federal civil rights laws. Besides bodies, items dumped in majority Black or Latino neighborhoods include appliances, furniture, tires, mattresses and even vandalized ATM machines, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said at a news conference Friday. “Illegal dumping is a longstanding environmental justice issue, and like many other environmental justice issues, it often disproportionately burdens Black and Latino communities,″ said Clarke, who heads the department’s civil rights division. The investigation is the first publicly announced environmental justice action since Attorney General Merrick Garland created an office of environmental justice within the agency in May. The new office is focused on “fenceline communities” in Houston, New Orleans, Chicago and other cities that have been exposed to air and water pollution from chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites.
A California father who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose is calling out far-left Los Angeles DA George Gascon and his soft on crime policies as fentanyl deaths soar. Samuel Chapman and his wife, Dr. Laura Berman, lost their 16-year-old son Sammy to an overdose last year. Chapman joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the urgent need to replace liberal leadership in California and beyond to ensure public safety.
A pristine stretch of beachfront property in Southern California is being formally returned to the family of a Black couple it was taken from nearly a century ago. Los Angeles county officials presented the deed for the land known as Bruce’s Beach at a dedication ceremony on Wednesday. It...
July 22 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Friday launched an environmental justice investigation into allegations Houston officials have ignored complaints of illegal dumping in communities of color. The Biden administration said the Civil Rights Division will investigate whether the city has violated federal civil rights law by discriminating against...
OAKLAND -- A federal judge on Tuesday granted a temporary order blocking Caltrans from clearing a homeless encampment under the MacArthur Maze highway interchange in Oakland.The Wood Street encampment was set to be dismantled beginning Wednesday, nine days after the latest fire at the site which prompted the closure of multiple ramps in the busy interchange connecting Interstate 80, Interstate 580 and Interstate 880. Another large fire on April 5 killed one person who was living in an RV. U.S. District Judge William Orrick issued the restraining order against Caltrans, the city of Oakland, Alameda County, and Burlington Northern Santa...
The governor of California wants a public explanation from UCLA for its move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants a public explanation from the Bruins for their decision. "The first duty of every...
Caitlyn Jenner slammed democratic governor Gavin Newsom and soft-on-crime DA George Gascon after a video emerged of thieves making off with $500,000 in luxury goods from a Malibu store. The video posted to Instagram this week shows brazen thieves snatching armloads of designer bags from a high-end store before fleeing...
July 12 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Tuesday giving victims of gun violence in California the right to sue irresponsible firearms makers and distributors for negligence. "To the victims of gun violence and their families: California stands with you," Newsom said in a statement....
The blaze has not yet burned down any of the famous trees, but did spin up a dangerous firenado that launched debris in the air, placing an airplane in harm's way. California's wildfire season is already getting off to a devastating start. A new fire burning in California's beautiful Yosemite National Park has consumed over 2,000 acres, threatening the park's famous giant sequoia trees and spinning up at least one firenado.
A fast-growing California wildfire near South Yuba River State Park has grown to more than 900 acres in four days, prompting evacuation orders for hundreds of residents of nearby communities, fire officials said. The blaze, named the Rices fire, is in Nevada County about 70 miles northeast of Sacramento, according...
July 12 (Reuters) - The fire in California's Yosemite National Park may benefit some of the world's oldest giant sequoias by helping release seeds and clear debris from the forest floor, preventing more severe blazes that could wipe out many of the massive trees, an official said on Tuesday.
Los Angeles County made amends for a century-old racial injustice on Wednesday. The deed to beachfront property — taken from an African American couple that ran a thriving resort there in 1924 — was ceremoniously returned to their heirs, Reuters reports. Why it matters: Dignitaries at a ceremony...
A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
