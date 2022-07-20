ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Gavin Newsom Appoints Joe Stephenshaw as State’s Director of Finance

By Oakland Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov.Gavin Newsom has appointed Joe Stephenshaw as director of the California Department of Finance (DOF), filling the position held by Keely Martin Bosler since 2018. Stephenshaw, 47, will be Newsom’s chief fiscal policy advisor. Since March 2022, he served as senior counselor on Infrastructure and Fiscal Affairs in the Office of...

