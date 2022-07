-BACHELORS COLLIDE! Lockup to start and a go behind from Reggie. Tozawa counters, but then gets countered to which he counters as he takes it to the mat. Back to their feet and Reggie flips out of an armbar. Another lockup and Tozawa tries a sunset flip, but Reggie turns that into a roll-up for two. Tozawa plays dead on the mat while Reggie runs the ropes and does a flip into a backflip. Tozawa tells us he can do it as well and hits a cartwheel and a few flips. Reggie drops him with a Shotgun Dropkick and flips around the ring some more. Reggie up top, but Tozawa rolls out of the way and catches Reggie flush in the jaw with a running kick. Nice! Tozawa stomps a mudhole in the corner and goes to a headlock. Clothesline gets two. Reggie fires back with right hands and hits a spin kick. Pele Kick from Reggie. Front Flip into a splash in the corner and a spinning crossbody gets two. Reggie heads up top, but Tozawa rolls out of the way again. Reggie lands on his feet and they escape pins attempts until Reggie gets a roll-up for two. Tozawa lands a head kick and heads up top. Reggie meets him up there, but Tozawa drops him face first on the mat. Tozawa finishes with a sweet Senton Backsplash at 6:11.

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO