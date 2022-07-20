Pleasanton police seize $200k worth of cannabis plants from marijuana grow

Image from the Pleasanton Police Department.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — The Pleasanton Police Department announced on Facebook Tuesday that it seized more than $200,000 worth of cannabis plants from a marijuana grow. Officers were asked to check on the residence where the plants were found due to suspicious activity.

Police described the operation as a “large, sophisticated marijuana grow.” PPD did not say whether anyone was arrested or provide an address for the grow.

“Our team of employees dedicated several hours coordinating the investigation and seizing the plants for destruction,” police said.

In June, three people were arrested in Santa Rosa for robbing an illegal marijuana grow site. Between the three of them, the men were found with at least 125 pounds of processed marijuana, large amounts of cash and a loaded gun.