Where Each Remaining Top NBA Free Agent Could Likely End Up

By Karl Batungbacal
 2 days ago
The 2022-23 NBA season is slowly starting to take shape after most major free agents have made decisions as to where they will be playing, but there are still those without a team just yet. Here are six players who have yet to sign with a team this offseason....

FastBreak on FanNation

Three Trades Lakers Could Pursue This Offseason Not Including Kyrie Irving

Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on June 30, there has been a lot of chatter about Kyrie Irving possibly joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Many have thrown out trade packages involving Russell Westbrook to get Irving to Los Angeles, some have suggested the Nets buy Irving out of his contract and others have simply called for the Lakers to play the “waiting game” given that the Nets’ All-Star guard will be a free agent following the 2022-23 season.
The Associated Press

Mets get DH Vogelbach from Pirates in trade for reliever

NEW YORK (AP) — The first-place New York Mets added some much-needed punch at designated hitter Friday, acquiring Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade for rookie reliever Colin Holderman. The burly Vogelbach, a left-handed hitter and an All-Star in 2019 with Seattle, was batting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games with the struggling Pirates. New York, which began the day with a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL East over defending World Series champion Atlanta, has gotten little production at DH from J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith. The 26-year-old Holderman is 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 appearances covering 17 2/3 innings. Opponents are batting .186 against him.
The Spun

NBA All-Star Guard Reportedly On The Trade Block

The Utah Jazz have already traded Rudy Gobert and Royce O'Neale this offseason. Could Mike Conley be next? It's certainly possible. According to Tony Jones of the Athletic, the Jazz have engaged teams in trade talks involving Conley. However, those talks haven't really gone anywhere. Conley, 34, is set to...
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
