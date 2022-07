Coach Appleberry has been named the new Head Dance Coach for Miamisburg High School, pending board approval on August 18th. She is a graduate of Miamisburg High School where she was a member and captain of the Dance Team. She began her dance career at the age of 10 for Vicky Jo’s Dance Studios and Epic dance studio. Stephanie was a part of the MHS dance team from 8th-12th grade. She is a registered behavioral therapist for children with autism and currently working towards her associates degree in psychology at Sinclair Community College.

MIAMISBURG, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO