Https://www.nwahomepage.com/sports/pig-trail-nation/reporter-pittman-most-likeable-sec-coach/. There is not a Coach in the Country I'd rather have than Coach Sam Pittman. He was made to be the head Coach for Arkansas. There are great coaches out there sure that some of you would say you'd rather have, but would they have the passion and desire that CSP has to be here and want Arkansas to succeed so bad, I think not.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO