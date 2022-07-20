ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groves, TX

City of Groves calls for November election; see what seats must be filled

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROVES — Four seats are up for election in November in Groves, with filing set to begin Monday. Those whose terms are expiring include Mayor Chris Borne, Councilman Paul Oliver, Mayor Pro Tem Rhonda Dugas and City Marshal...

Port Arthur News

