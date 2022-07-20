Pupil Transportation Level 2: Training Session

This week, KLKN-TV Lincoln spoke to University of Nebraska Public Policy Center director Dr. Mario Scalora and Lt. Monty Lovelace of Nebraska State Patrol about how Nebraska is working to prevent suicides and mass casualty events before they happen with Safe2Help Nebraska and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Dr. Scalora is a professor of psychology at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is director of the UNL's Targeted Violence Research Team, which applies behavioral science principles to the detection, assessment, and management of targeted violence. Lieutenant Monty Lovelace is director of the Nebraska State Patrol Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC), which provides an avenue "for all state law enforcement agencies and participating private partners to receive, validate, analyze, and disseminate intelligence information for all crimes and all hazards."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO