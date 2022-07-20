ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Pupil Transportation Level 2: Training Session

unl.edu
 2 days ago

The Level II course is a refresher course for all drivers who have completed...

events.unl.edu

unl.edu

State Museum gives free passes to Lincoln Literacy

The University of Nebraska State Museum—Morrill Hall recently partnered with Lincoln Literacy to provide 168 free museum passes as part of a summer membership drive. For every membership purchased or renewed, Morrill Hall donated two free passes to Lincoln Literacy. Museum members and visitors also had the option to purchase additional passes for donation.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Project aims to improve integrated instruction in elementary classrooms

Today’s fast-paced world demands constant innovation in the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. For this reason, STEM-related occupations continue to grow at a faster rate than those in non-STEM related fields. Ensuring today’s elementary students are prepared for tomorrow’s STEM careers demands a highly-effective classroom teacher. A...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Nebraska AgTech Connect

Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center Room: Banquet Hall. Directions: For this event, please park in the paved lot north of Transformation Drive. If you do not have a NIC or UNL parking permit, payment is required for parking in the paved lot north of Transformation Drive. Please use the Passport Parking app (Zone 9900) to pay for parking if you are parked in the paved lot north of Transformation Drive. Paid parking will be enforced from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Nebraska Working to Prevent Suicide and Mass Casualty Events with Two Lifelines

This week, KLKN-TV Lincoln spoke to University of Nebraska Public Policy Center director Dr. Mario Scalora and Lt. Monty Lovelace of Nebraska State Patrol about how Nebraska is working to prevent suicides and mass casualty events before they happen with Safe2Help Nebraska and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Dr. Scalora is a professor of psychology at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is director of the UNL's Targeted Violence Research Team, which applies behavioral science principles to the detection, assessment, and management of targeted violence. Lieutenant Monty Lovelace is director of the Nebraska State Patrol Nebraska Information Analysis Center (NIAC), which provides an avenue "for all state law enforcement agencies and participating private partners to receive, validate, analyze, and disseminate intelligence information for all crimes and all hazards."
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

The Scarlet Hotel Walk-In Career Fair

The Scarlet Hotel is a brand new soft branded Marriott hotel which blends Midwest values, sophisticated charm and elevated style. We are open and hiring! Stop by our next walk-in career fair and see for yourself our dynamic culture in action and meet members of our staff. Interviews will take...
LINCOLN, NE

