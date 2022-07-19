ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

County Seeking Bids for Concessions Vendor

powhatanva.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowhatan County is soliciting proposals from licensed and qualified suppliers to...

powhatanva.gov

Comments / 0

WTVR CBS 6

New universal ramp hopes to improve accessibility along the James

RICHMOND, Va. -- The launch of a new project which aims to make the James River more accessible to all was described as a "great day in the City of Richmond" Wednesday. City leaders and members of the James River Outdoor Coalition celebrated the grand reopening of Huguenot Flatwater with a feature that'll allow those with disabilities to enjoy the water.
RICHMOND, VA
13newsnow.com

400 beagles arrive at Fairfax shelter after being rescued from breeding facility

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The process started Thursday to rescue 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. Some of those dogs made their way to Homeward Trails, a rescue organization in Fairfax that partnered with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to remove the beagles and secure foster and adoptive homes for them in the next 60 days. Homeward Trails previously moved 500 dogs and successfully placed them for adoption.
FAIRFAX, VA
nsjonline.com

Youngkin shifts Virginia right, raising profile inside GOP

RICHMOND, Va. — To promote the recently signed Virginia budget and its array of tax cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted two high-energy campaign-style celebrations, complete with bright lighting, throngs of supporters and a booming playlist that harkened back to his winning run last year. Other bill signings and news...
VIRGINIA STATE
C-Ville Weekly

In brief: Rose Hill Market closes, County euthanizes pit bull, and more

George Swingler opened Rose Hill Market 33 years ago, in 1989. At the end of this month, Swingler will close down his business. Photo: Amy and Jackson Smith. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Local man breaks state record for the largest blue catfish

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Jason Emmel from Louisa, who arrowed a blue catfish weighing 66 pounds and five ounces from the Pamunkey River, set a new state record for archery blue catfish. The fish measured three feet and six inches in length and had a girth of 35 inches.

