County Seeking Bids for Concessions Vendor

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The process started Thursday to rescue 4,000 beagles from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland, Virginia. Some of those dogs made their way to Homeward Trails, a rescue organization in Fairfax that partnered with the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to remove the beagles and secure foster and adoptive homes for them in the next 60 days. Homeward Trails previously moved 500 dogs and successfully placed them for adoption.

FAIRFAX, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO