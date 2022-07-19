Boardman road to close for 30 days for culvert work

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's probably safe to say that no one likes to deal with road work. However, the end result is usually an improvement - but there's one kind of paving that's becoming more common and it doesn't always sit well with drivers. I'm talking about tar and chipping, a.k.a. seal coating. The road workers roll their eyes when you ask about driver reaction, but it has become an important tool at a time when highway dollars are stretching thin. "We spread the tar and then we lay the stone right on top of that hot, wet tar, and the stone embeds in...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO