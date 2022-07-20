ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Factory shutdown to hit Barry Callebaut after 9-month sales rise

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMTSD_0glo60t200

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) expects a "notable financial impact" in its fourth quarter from the shutdown of its Wieze factory as the world's biggest chocolate maker said on Wednesday that strong demand boosted sales in the nine months to May.

Sales volumes grew 7.9% to 1,751 thousand tonnes in the first nine months of Barry Callebaut's fiscal year 2021/22, while sales revenue increased 13.5% to 6.076 billion Swiss francs ($6.27 billion), the Zurich-based group said in a statement, also confirming its mid-term targets.

The global chocolate confectionery market grew only 1.4% during that period, Barry Callebaut said, and it outpaced it thanks to strong demand across regions and a continued recovery in its gourmet business that caters to bakeries and chefs.

The company halted production at its Wieze site in Belgium - the world's biggest chocolate factory - after detecting salmonella in June, but said cleaning was progressing well and it expected to restart production early next month and return to full capacity over the following weeks. read more

"Though the full financial impact of the incident is still being assessed, the Group expects it to be notable for the financial results in the fourth quarter 2021/22," it said.

"I assume a 2% group impact on a full-year basis from the factory’s temporary closure, its biggest and around a fifth of group volume," said Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox, adding that the negative impact could reach 10% in the quarter.

Shares, down about 5% so far this year, opened 0.4% higher.

Barry Callebaut, which passes higher raw material costs on to customers like Nestle (NESN.S), confirmed it expects average volume growth of 5-7% per year and earnings before interest and tax above volume growth in local currencies for the period ending on Aug. 31 next year.

($1 = 0.9683 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by Kirsti Knolle, Michael Shields and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Newsweek

Auto Plant to Shut Down, Closing One of Company's Few Divisions in America

An auto parts manufacturing plant in North Carolina is set to begin closing down in the fall, shrinking the company's already small footprint in the U.S. Hitachi Metals, a parts-focused subsidiary of the Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, will begin shuttering its plant in China Grove, North Carolina, beginning in September. This development came to light via a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) filing on Thursday to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, as reported by The Charlotte Observer.
CHINA GROVE, NC
Newsweek

Worker Hailed As 'Entire Department' Quits Multi-Million Firm Over Pay Rise

An employee has been praised by the internet for leaving his job after his boss refused him a pay rise, quoting it would be unfair to his coworkers. In a post shared on Reddit on Sunday, the worker, who goes by the username u/NonVeganMillennial, explained that a year ago he asked his boss for a 15 percent raise, to get on an even level with the wider industry average, providing industry statistics to back up his claims.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cox
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Factory#Nestle#The Factory#Group
AFP

US home sales fall again in June as prices hit new record

US home prices hit another new peak in June amid short supply, while existing home sales fell for the fifth straight month amid the ongoing rise in mortgage rates, according to industry data released Wednesday. Separate data from the Mortgage Bankers Association released Wednesday showed demand for home loans fell 6.3 percent last week, in the third consecutive decline.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Ford plans to cut up to 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News

July 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) is preparing to cut up to 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in a bid to reduce costs and intensify its focus on electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
BUSINESS
CNN

The US housing market just entered an awkward phase

This story is part of CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. All right, Jay Powell, part of your plan seems to be working: Fewer people are buying homes. But that's not translating to lower prices — at least not yet.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

Joby Aviation is plotting a course to offer air taxi service to customers in 2024. Magna International offers a less risky opportunity to invest in the rapidly growing EV industry. 3D printing of semiconductors and other electronics is expected to explode, and Nano Dimension could be one of the big...
MARKETS
CNET

Crypto Hedge Fund Founders Bought $50M Yacht Before Going Bankrupt

Though cryptocurrency is polarizing, there's one thing everyone can agree on: It's volatile. Valuations quickly reach dizzying heights, but can get pulverized into the ground just as fast. Exemplifying that dichotomy is Three Arrows Capital, a Singapore-based hedge fund that filed for bankruptcy on July 1. Three Arrows Capital was...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

502K+
Followers
344K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy