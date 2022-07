Monticello Dental Center announced that Dr. Drew Perry and dental hygienist Sidney Sizemore have joined the dental clinic at 791 Roberts Drive in Monticello. Dr. Perry grew up in Hamburg and graduated from Hamburg High School. He then enrolled in the University of Arkansas at Monticello where he graduated with bachelor’s degrees in biology and biochemistry. He went on to attend the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis where he received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery. Dr. Perry and his wife, Kacee Jo, are excited to move back home to southeast Arkansas where they enjoy hunting, fishing, golfing and spending time with their friends and family.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO