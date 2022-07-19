Hundreds of K-12 students visit Sac State to see — and touch — what makes it special

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento leaders celebrated the opening of a new permanent housing community. 1801 West Capitol has 85 affordable and service-enriched homes for people exiting homelessness. “This permanent supportive housing community is a key addition to our network of options which provide services and continued care for unhoused individuals in our City,” said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. The housing community includes a large, landscaped courtyard, community room, and spaces to hold meetings. Residents will have access to free, onsite case management provided by Telecare and CommuniCare. Mercy Housing will be providing social activities and resident services. Funding for 1801 West Capitol was provided by Bank of America, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of West Sacramento, the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, Yolo County Housing, and Dignity Health.

