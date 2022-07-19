ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Hundreds of K-12 students visit Sac State to see — and touch — what makes it special

By Jennifer K. Morita
csus.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnystie Islas said she was scared. In a room full of skeletons, live reptiles and a hairy spider the size of a grown person’s fist, who could blame her?. Ultimately, the 8-year-old’s grin told a different story. “It was fun,” she said. “I’m not scared...

www.csus.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Elk Grove teacher to represent California in Mrs. America pageant

An Elk Grove School District teacher will represent California at the 2022 Mrs. America pageant in Las Vegas next month. Karen Johnson teaches second grade at Robert J. Fite Elementary School. She was crowned Mrs. California America at a competition in Bakersfield last month, beating out 19 other participants. Johnson...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Randy Paragary to be honored at California State Fair

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair and Food Festival will be honoring late Sacramento restaurateur Randy Paragary on Saturday. Chefs who worked at Paragary’s restaurants will be there, and they will be preparing dishes. The chefs will also be talking about their industry and about memories they have of Paragary.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Arden Middle School responds to arrest of teacher

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Arden Middle School in Sacramento said a teacher suspected of sexually abusing students was on leave for the majority of the school year.  The teacher, identified by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office as Glenn Alejandrino, was arrested on Tuesday. He bailed out the same day.  He was then in court on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Education
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Education
sacramentocityexpress.com

Help preserve Sacramento history by participating in the City’s ‘African American Experience Project’

The City of Sacramento’s Historic Preservation team has launched the “African American Experience Project” and is asking the public to get involved. Residents are encouraged to share artifacts, photos and stories to contribute to this project, which will expand the public’s understanding of African American history in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

A very colorful festival in Roseville

It is no secret that despite some events during the past two decades, the Islamic community continues to take root and settle in America. And it is not just due to the refugees that we read about in the media, with the Afghans being the latest addition. The Muslim community...
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12#Mathematics#Sacramento State#College#University#The Vertebrate Museum#Swahili
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Opens New Permanent Housing Community

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento leaders celebrated the opening of a new permanent housing community. 1801 West Capitol has 85 affordable and service-enriched homes for people exiting homelessness. “This permanent supportive housing community is a key addition to our network of options which provide services and continued care for unhoused individuals in our City,” said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. The housing community includes a large, landscaped courtyard, community room, and spaces to hold meetings. Residents will have access to free, onsite case management provided by Telecare and CommuniCare. Mercy Housing will be providing social activities and resident services. Funding for 1801 West Capitol was provided by Bank of America, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of West Sacramento, the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, Yolo County Housing, and Dignity Health.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

California school, staff charged in autistic child's death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A private school in Northern California and three of its staffers have been charged for involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of a 13-year-old autistic student, who died after being restrained for almost two hours for allegedly spitting at a classmate. A recently convened special...
SACRAMENTO, CA
AOL Corp

The California Museum is hosting a ‘Summer Soiree’ filled with vendors. What’s it all about?

Fun, food and education are the spirit of the first “Summer Soirees” to be held at the California Museum on Thursday. The event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. will feature 20 vendors spread throughout the museum’s courtyard and building, youth art, craft beer, food, a live DJ and exhibit tours. Admission is $5 and will include access to the popup market and the museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elk Grove Citizen

Cosumnes CSD board to review 100-acre purchase for parkland

Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) officials envision a community park at Elk Grove’s southern border, and they will propose an $8 million purchase of 100 acres for that project. The CSD board will review this plan at their July 20 meeting. “The district is excited to secure park acreage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
yourcsd.com

Entrican Park Grand Opening

Cosumnes Community Services District and the City of Elk Grove will host a grand opening celebration for Entrican Park on Thursday, August 4 at 6:00 p.m. The community is invited to attend and celebrate Elk Grove’s 101st play space. The park is named for two lifelong Elk Grove residents,...
ELK GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Minor Dies in Sacramento Traffic Collision

Accident at Norwood Avenue Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A minor died in a traffic collision recently in Sacramento following a stop for a vehicle code violation. The accident happened as two teens in the vehicle were driving at high speed and crashed near Norwood and Main avenues, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The other juvenile in the vehicle suffered injuries, however, no additional information has been provided by authorities.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Like She Was Trash': Stillborn Baby Thrown Out With Waste at Calif. Funeral Home

Police were investigating Monday after a contractor for a California funeral home inadvertently tossed the body of a stillborn baby into the trash, officials said. Employees at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home in Lodi contacted authorities on Saturday after discovering the body was missing from storage, police said in a statement.
LODI, CA
FOX40

Collisions along Hwy 50 and I-80 cause morning backups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A five car accident, involving at least one car on its side, on Highway 50 near 16th Street is backing up traffic on Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement and first responder reports. Currently no injuries are being reported by first responders or law enforcement. Along eastbound Interstate 80 near Norwood […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy