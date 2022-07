Dominick Cruz believes he knows the source behind his upcoming opponent, Marlon “Chito” Vera’s, volatility toward him. Having wanted to square off with the former two-time UFC bantamweight champion for quite some time now, Vera hasn’t been shy to voice his feelings. Claiming Cruz has avoided a fight with him, Vera finally gets his wish as the two will meet in the main event of UFC San Diego on Aug. 13, where Vera fully expects to walk through “The Dominator.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO