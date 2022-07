Shelly, MN — This week on the Business Matters Program, we featured Judy’s Café in Shelly, who recently celebrated 30 years of business last month. Judy’s Café is ran by Judy Ronning with help from her son Tyler Tronnes. Judy was working at the café for a handful of years before taking it over. She notes that she had never planned on having her own restaurant, but it was encouragement from the customers that led her to start Judy’s Café.

