(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded $120,000 to combat noxious weeds across Minnesota. Twenty-seven projects are being funded though the 2022 Noxious Weed and Invasive Plant Grant. The money, awarded to cities, counties, townships, conservation districts, and tribal nations, will be used to...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO