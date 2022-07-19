Hot Sounds Coming To The Fire On the Mountain Music Festival

They say that music brings people together, and on Thursday, June 30th, the town of Wrightwood came together in harmonious company for the opening night of Music in the Pines. The highly anticipated summer concert series was held at the Community Building parking lot from 6 pm-9 pm and brought an estimated crowd of 250-300 people, according to Dan Campbell, who helped launch Music in the Pines in 2005. Campbell has been an integral part of the event and, as a musician himself, has the knowledge and qualifications to assist in booking bands for the event. When asked about his music selection process, he said, “I pick things that are different. I also wanted the anchor band to be centered around dancing.” The performers accomplished just that during the event’s successfully entertaining first night.

