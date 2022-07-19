ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erskine, MN

Rydell National Wildlife Refuge Hosting Youth Fishing Day

By Mark Askelson
rjbroadcasting.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErskine, MN — Rydell National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) and the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association will be hosting their 5th Annual Youth Fishing Day at Rydell NWR on Saturday, July 23rd, from 9:00am – 1:00pm. This free event is targeted towards youth age 15 or younger. Anglers age...

rjbroadcasting.com

Red River Valley Water Issues Forum Meeting Set for Friday in Ada

Ada, MN — The Red River Valley Agriculture Water Issues Forum Meetings return this year with coordination from the Red River Watershed Management Board, Minnesota Agricultural Water Resource Coalition, and Minnesota Farm Bureau July 20th through the 22nd. These meetings aim to provide a place where farmers can talk about water issues effecting their operations and learn how farmers and organizations are working together to tackle water issues in the Red River Valley, according to Whitney Pittman, Marketing and Member Specialist with the Minnesota Farm Bureau.
ADA, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Business Matters: Judy’s Cafe in Shelly Celebrates 30 Years

Shelly, MN — This week on the Business Matters Program, we featured Judy’s Café in Shelly, who recently celebrated 30 years of business last month. Judy’s Café is ran by Judy Ronning with help from her son Tyler Tronnes. Judy was working at the café for a handful of years before taking it over. She notes that she had never planned on having her own restaurant, but it was encouragement from the customers that led her to start Judy’s Café.
SHELLY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Fertile Beltrami looking for AD/Dean of Students

Fertile-Beltrami School has an opening for a Dean of Students/AD. Job duties include: Student support services (80%) and Activities Director (20%), additional compensation for evening AD duties. Competitive pay, benefits, retirement, excellent working environment. Submit letter of interest and resume to: Fertile-Beltrami School, 210 S Mill St, Fertile, MN. 56540. Contact Superintendent Brian Clarke for additional information 218-945-6983, bclarke@isd599.org.
FERTILE, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Dekko Center In Desperate Need of Lifeguards

Ada, MN — Once a popular, sought-after summer job for teenagers and college students, Lifeguards have been in short supply in recent years. So much so locally that the Dekko Community Center will soon begin cutting back on their open swim hours. Dekko Director Brianna Eggen says with lifeguards heading off to college next month, they will have no certified lifeguards at the facility with the exception of herself and their water aerobics and swim instructor, so that means pool hours will be changing.
ADA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Missing man found dead in northern Minnesota

(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities in northern Minnesota report that a missing Bemidji-area man has been found dead. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office led a search for 21-year-old Logan Roy Wednesday morning and discovered his body about three quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township. He was last seen walking on Highway 89 Sunday evening. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Roy’s official cause of death.
BEMIDJI, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Changes on I-94 after deadly crash, Fefung security concerns, Robotic dogs at Minot air base..

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Top Headlines:Construction zone changes are happening on I-94 in Moorhead following Friday's crash that left three people dead. The mayor of Grand Forks is commenting on security concerns over the proposed Fufeng project near the U.S. air force base. Robotic dogs are now being used to help ensure security at the Air Force base in Minot.
MOORHEAD, MN
wdayradionow.com

Body found in popular Minnesota lake

(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing vulnerable adult in Beltrami County, may be armed

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Concern in Beltrami County as a vulnerable adult -- who is potentially armed with a gun-- left home, indicating to his family that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life. Just before 5:30pm...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office to Utilize Operation Lifesaver to Help Locate Vulnerable Individuals

Bagley, MN — Out of a near a tragedy earlier this year, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s will soon be able to provide a vital resource for families of vulnerable children or adults. In June, the Sheriff’s Office was called to help locate a missing, nonverbal, autistic boy near the heavy wooded area south of Bagley. Fortunately, the boy was found unharmed after a three hour search, but it could have certainly ended much worse. To assist the Clearwater County Sheriff’s office with locating those vulnerable individuals with autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s, or other cognitive disorders, Sheriff Darren Halverson says they are joining forces with Project Lifesaver to provide those families with transmitting devices to more quickly locate those who are prone to go missing.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Crime Wave Reported Yesterday In Rural TRF

A series of thefts were reported over a 24 hour period yesterday in rural Thief River Falls. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office responded to theft calls on the 18,000 block of 138th Street Northeast, 184th Street Northeast, and to two calls from separate residences on the 18,000 block of 139th Street Northeast. According to the report, a prescription, ammunition, an ATM card, and change were taken from vehicles at the four residences.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
DL-Online

Emergency crews respond to report of car going into lake off Becker County Road 15

Emergency crews responded to the report of a car going into a lake off Becker County Road 15 late Monday morning. The accident was reported as a rollover with injuries, with the vehicle reportedly rolling and ending up in shallow water in Fog Lake near East Maud Lake Road. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. Details were not immediately available.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Two teenagers have life-threatening injuries after Detroit Lakes crash

DETROIT LAKES, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle, carrying three 18-year-old boys from Moorhead, was traveling north bound on Long Lake Road. Another vehicle, carrying two teenage girls, was headed east bound on Highway 10. Their vehicles collided at the intersection. Two boys from the first car were taken...
trfradio.com

Nearly $14k Taken in Self-Checkout Scheme

A Wisconsin woman faces several counts of felony theft after allegedly taking thousands dollars in items from Walmart in Thief River Falls. Luptina Werre, 37, is accused of taking a total of $14,352.74 on five separate incidents, from Walmart from May 28th to July 6th. According to the criminal complaint,...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
trfradio.com

Two Injured Following Early Morning Single Vehicle Accident

Two women were injured in a single vehicle accident early Wednesday in rural Thief River Falls. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s office, Arianna J. Garner, and Liliann a G. Carcia were both transported by ambulance to Sanford following the accident at 140th Street North East, and 200th Avenue North East. According to the report, the 2011 Chevy Garner was driving ran off the road, struck a field approach, went airborne, and hit a rock pile.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN

