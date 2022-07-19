Rydell National Wildlife Refuge Hosting Youth Fishing Day

Bagley, MN — Out of a near a tragedy earlier this year, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s will soon be able to provide a vital resource for families of vulnerable children or adults. In June, the Sheriff’s Office was called to help locate a missing, nonverbal, autistic boy near the heavy wooded area south of Bagley. Fortunately, the boy was found unharmed after a three hour search, but it could have certainly ended much worse. To assist the Clearwater County Sheriff’s office with locating those vulnerable individuals with autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s, or other cognitive disorders, Sheriff Darren Halverson says they are joining forces with Project Lifesaver to provide those families with transmitting devices to more quickly locate those who are prone to go missing.
