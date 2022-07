Lakes Area Music Festival’s 14th Annual Season Kicks Off July 30-31 The Lakes Area Music Festival opens its 14th annual season on July 30 and 31 with “Tribute to the Earth.” Saturday’s concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s event is at 2 p.m. – both in the new Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, located in Brainerd. This orchestral concert, led by music director, Christian Reif, includes Jean Sibelius’ masterful Second Symphony, and the world premiere of a new work by Peruvian American composer, Jimmy López-Bellido.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO