July 19, 2022

Another hot summer week has passed and now it’s time to enjoy the weekend at some of these great events hosted by some great organizations in the Tri-Community. Enjoy the Farmers Market in Wrightwood on Friday, followed by a great movie in the Phelan Community Park and be sure to attend the Town Hall to find out about the possible consolidation of the Sheep Creek and PPHCSD water companies. Weather should be nice, in Phelan/Pinon Hills expect sunny skies in the mid to upper 90s and in Wrightwood, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s and sunny. Be sure to share your events with us. We would love to hear about them. Enjoy your weekend!

PHELAN, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO