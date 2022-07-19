ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightwood, CA

July 19, 2022

 3 days ago

Musical Genres Merge At Music In The Pines Summer Concert Series In Wrightwood. They say that music brings people...

Things To Do This Weekend: July 22-24, 2022

Another hot summer week has passed and now it's time to enjoy the weekend at some of these great events hosted by some great organizations in the Tri-Community. Enjoy the Farmers Market in Wrightwood on Friday, followed by a great movie in the Phelan Community Park and be sure to attend the Town Hall to find out about the possible consolidation of the Sheep Creek and PPHCSD water companies. Weather should be nice, in Phelan/Pinon Hills expect sunny skies in the mid to upper 90s and in Wrightwood, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s and sunny. Be sure to share your events with us. We would love to hear about them. Enjoy your weekend!
PHELAN, CA
Fire & Violence At Illegal Marijuana Farms Are A Growing Concern For Phelan And Pinon Hills Residents

On June 26 at about 6 pm, deputies arrived at the 9300 block of White Road in Phelan to find a home fully engulfed in flames. To make things worse, the dirt road leading to the house was booby-trapped with nails sticking out of the ground, causing tire damage to sheriff vehicles and fire engines. The location was deemed illegal marijuana grow. Fortunately, no injuries occurred due to the fire; unfortunately, no arrests have been made.
PHELAN, CA

