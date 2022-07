BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The countdown to the start of the school year is on, and there will be a lot of empty classrooms. The Indiana Department of Education said there are more than 2,300 open teaching positions in the state. The range of open positions varies depending on the district, as IPS has over 300, but Beech Grove has around six.

