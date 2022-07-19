ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Left-truncated effects and overestimated meta-analytic means

By Jonathan Z. Bakdash https://orcid.org/0000-0002-1409-4779
pnas.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ. K. Hawley, A. L. Mares, “Human performance challenges for the...

www.pnas.org

scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
Pocono Update

A New Study Shows Aging May Become A Thing Of The Past

Death and taxes are still guaranteed, but growing old may become a thing of the past. According to a research study published by the Salk Institute, cellular rejuvenation in mice has shown aging with no increase in cancer or other health issues. After a certain point, age is just a number, but those extra candles come at a cost to your health. According to the Mayo Clinic, Side effects include brittle bones, cardiovascular disease, weaker muscles, and cancer. Genentech, the Salk Institute, and one member of the Roche group have safely and effectively reversed aging in middle-aged and elderly mice by turning back the clocks on their cells.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

A New, High-Risk Subtype of Cancer Has Been Discovered

The new high-risk subtype of pediatric liver cancer was discovered using molecular profiling. Up until recently, almost all pediatric liver cancers were classified as either hepatoblastoma or hepatocellular carcinoma. However, pediatric pathologists have noted that certain liver tumors have histological characteristics that do not readily match either of these two carcinoma models. The outcomes for patients with these tumors are poor and the tumors are less likely to respond to chemotherapy.
CANCER
#Crc
Nature.com

The effect of metformin on the survival of colorectal cancer patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus

Evidence from previous studies suggests a protective effect of metformin in patients with colorectal cancer (CRC). The aim of this study was to examine the associations between metformin use and overall survival (OS) and disease-free survival (DFS) in CRC patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM). We retrospectively included patients who underwent surgery for CRC at Limoges' University Hospital between 2005 and 2019 and diagnosed with type 2 DM. Data on the characteristics of patients, CRC, comorbidities and drug exposure were collected from the electronic medical records. The exposure was the use of metformin and the outcomes were OS and DFS. We identified 290 CRC patients with type 2 DM. A total of 144 (49.7%) of them were treated with metformin. Metformin users were significantly younger, with higher body mass index and less diabetes-related complications compared to non-users. The 2-year OS was significantly higher in metformin users than in non-users (86.9"‰Â±"‰2.9% vs. 71.0"‰Â±"‰4.0%, p"‰="‰0.001). In multivariate analysis, metformin use was associated with better OS (adjusted hazard ratios [aHR]"‰="‰0.45 95% confidence interval [95% CI]: 0.21"“0.96) and better DFS (aHR"‰="‰0.31; 95% CI: 0.18"“0.54). In conclusion, the use of metformin may improve OS and DFS in CRC patients with type 2 DM.
CANCER
Nature.com

Investigation of the correlation between diabetic retinopathy and prevalent and incident migraine in a national cohort study

Migraine is a disease characterized by cerebral vasodilation. While diabetes has previously been associated with a lower risk of migraine, it is not known if diabetic retinopathy (DR), a retinal peripheral vascular occlusive disease, is a potential biomarker of protection against migraine. Therefore, we aimed to examine diabetic retinopathy as a marker of prevalent and 5-year incident migraine. In a national cohort, we compared patients with diabetes attending DR screening from The Danish National Registry of Diabetic Retinopathy (cases, n"‰="‰205,970) to an age- and gender-matched group of patients without diabetes (controls, n"‰="‰1,003,170). In the cross-sectional study, a multivariable model demonstrated a lower prevalence of migraine among cases compared with controls (OR 0.83, 95% CI 0.81"“0.85), with a lower risk in cases with DR than in those without (OR 0.69, 95% CI 0.65"“0.72). In the prospective study, a lower risk of incident migraine was found in a multivariable model in cases (HR 0.76, 95% CI 0.70"“0.82), but this did not depend upon the presence of DR. To conclude, in a national study of more than 1.2 million people, patients screened for DR had a lower risk of present migraine, but DR was not a protective marker of incident migraine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

An investigation across 45 languages and 12 language families reveals a universal language network

To understand the architecture of human language, it is critical to examine diverse languages; however, most cognitive neuroscience research has focused on only a handful of primarily Indo-European languages. Here we report an investigation of the fronto-temporo-parietal language network across 45 languages and establish the robustness to cross-linguistic variation of its topography and key functional properties, including left-lateralization, strong functional integration among its brain regions and functional selectivity for language processing.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Y chromosome loss causes heart failure and death from cardiovascular disease

Loss of the Y chromosome in blood cells of men is associated with disease and mortality, but no clear, causal relationship has been identified. Now, researchers from Uppsala University show in an international study in the journal Science that loss of the Y chromosome in white blood cells causes development of fibrosis in the heart, impaired heart function and death from cardiovascular diseases in men.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Three-dimensional dentoalveolar changes in open bite treatment in mixed dentition, spurs/posterior build-ups versus spurs alone: 1-year follow-up randomized clinical trial

This randomized clinical trial aimed to compare the three-dimensional dentoalveolar maxillary changes after anterior open bite treatment with bonded spurs and build-ups versus bonded spurs alone. Patients from 7 to 11Â years of age with anterior open bite were randomly allocated into two groups. Bonded spurs and posterior build-ups were used in the experimental group and only bonded spurs were used in the comparison group. The randomization sequence was generated at www.randomization.com. Opaque, sealed and sequentially numbered envelopes were part of the allocation concealment. Digital dental models were acquired before (T1) and after 12Â months of treatment (T2) and de-identified for analysis purposes. Three-dimensional changes of maxillary permanent incisors and first molars were evaluated by means of T1 and T2 dental model superimposition. Landmark-based registration on the posterior teeth and registration on the palate using regions of interest were performed. T or Mann"“Whitney U tests were used for intergroup comparisons (P"‰<"‰0.05). Mean difference (MD) and 95% confidence interval (CI) were calculated. Twenty-four children (17 girls and 7 boys) were included in the experimental group (mean age 8.22"‰Â±"‰1.06Â years) and 25 children (14 girls and 11 boys) were included in the comparison group (mean age 8.30"‰Â±"‰0.99Â years). After 12Â months of treatment, inferior displacements of maxillary incisors were similar in the experimental (1.55"“2.92Â mm) and comparison (1.40"“2.65Â mm) groups. Inferior displacement of the maxillary molars was also similar in both groups (MD: âˆ’"‰0.13Â mm; 95% CI âˆ’"‰0.38, 0.12). The experimental and comparison groups showed medial and lateral displacements of the permanent first molars, respectively (MD, âˆ’"‰0.31Â mm; 95% CI âˆ’"‰0.51, âˆ’"‰0.11). Lingual inclination of the permanent first molars were observed in the experimental group and buccal inclination in the comparison group (MD, âˆ’"‰2.16Â°; 95% CI âˆ’"‰3.72, âˆ’"‰0.60). Similar three-dimensional displacements of maxillary central and lateral incisors, and inferior displacements of maxillary permanent first molars were observed in both groups. Bonded spurs associated with posterior build-ups demonstrated some medial displacement and lingual inclination of the maxillary permanent first molars while opposite changes were noticed in the comparison group.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study shows that the amino acid taurine could be used in anti-aging therapy

When our cells process the oxygen we breathe and the food we eat every day in order to survive, they generate potentially toxic by-products popularly known as "free radicals." Some of these molecules perform functions essential to the organism, but if there are too many of them the cells' internal structures can be damaged, preventing the cells from functioning properly and potentially leading to chronic disease. This process is called oxidative stress.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of etomidate combined with dexmedetomidine on adrenocortical function in elderly patients: a double-blind randomized controlled trial

Etomidate has been advocated to be used in anesthesia for the elderly and the critically ill patients due to its faint effect on cardiovascular system. But the dose-dependent suppression of etomidate on adrenal cortex function leads to the limitation of its clinical application. Clinical research showed that dexmedetomidine could reduce the dose requirements for intravenous or inhalation anesthetics and opioids, and the hemodynamics was more stable during the operation. The objective was to observe the effect of etomidate combined with dexmedetomidine on adrenocortical function in elderly patients. 180 elderly patients scheduled for elective ureteroscopic holmium laser lithotripsy were randomly allocated to PR group anesthetized with propofol-remifentanil, ER group anesthetized with etomidate-remifentanil, and ERD group anesthetized with dexmedetomidine combined with etomidate-remifentanil. Patients in each group whose operation time was less than or equal to 1Â h were incorporated into short time surgery group (PR1 group, ER1 group and ERD1 group), and whose surgical procedure time was more than 1Â h were incorporated into long time surgery group (PR2 group, ER2 group and ERD2 group). The primary outcome was the serum cortisol and ACTH concentration. The secondary outcomes were the values of SBP, DBP, HR and SpO2, the time of surgical procedure, the dosage of etomidate and remifentanil administered during surgery, the time to spontaneous respiration, recovery and extubation, and the duration of stay in the PACU. The Serum cortisol concentration was higher at t1~2"‰"‰ in ERD1 group compared to ER1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum cortisol concentration at t1~3"‰"‰ was higher in ERD2 group than in ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum ACTH concentration was lower at t1~2"‰ in ERD1 group compared to ER1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The Serum ACTH concentration at t1~3"‰ was lower in ERD2 group compared to ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The SBP at T1 and T3 were higher in ER2 and ERD2 group than in PR2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The DBP in ER1 and ERD1 group were higher at T1 compared to PR1 group (P"‰<"‰0.05). The dosage of etomidate was significantly lower in ERD1 group and ERD2 group than in ER1 group and ER2 group (P"‰<"‰0.05), respectively. The administration of dexmedetomidine combined with etomidate can attenuate the inhibition of etomidate on adrenocortical function in elderly patients and maintain intraoperative hemodynamic stability.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Smithonian

Loss of Y Chromosome in Mice May Lead to Heart Failure

Sometimes individuals born with an X and a Y chromosome—most men and trans women—lose a Y chromosome in a fraction of their cells as they age. This happens to at least 40 percent of those born male by age 70 and at least 57 percent of those borm male by age 93, writes the New York Times’ Gina Kolata.
CANCER
Nature.com

Efficacy of interventions for suicide and self-injury in children and adolescents: a meta-analysis

Despite increased numbers of children and adolescents seeking and receiving mental health treatment, rates of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs) in youth are rising. In the hopes of aiding ongoing efforts to alleviate the burden of SITBs in this vulnerable population, the present study summarizes current knowledge on the efficacy of SITB interventions in children and adolescents. We conducted a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials (RCTs) assessing treatment effects on SITBs in child and adolescent populations. A total of 112 articles comprising 558 effect sizes were included in analyses. Nearly all interventions produced nonsignificant reductions in SITBs. For binary SITB outcomes, a nonsignificant treatment effect was detected, with an RR of 1.06 (95% CIs [0.99, 1.14]). For continuous SITB outcomes, analyses also yielded a nonsignificant treatment effect (g"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.04 [âˆ’"‰0.12, 0.05]). These patterns were largely consistent across SITB outcomes, regardless of intervention type, treatment components, sample and study characteristics, and publication year. Our findings highlight opportunities for improving SITB intervention development and implementation in child and adolescent populations. The most efficacious interventions are likely to directly target the causes of SITBs; therefore, future research is needed to identify the causal processes underlying the onset and maintenance of SITBs in youth.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Predicting mortality among ischemic stroke patients using pathways-derived polygenic risk scores

We aim to determine whether ischemic stroke(IS)-related PRSs are also associated with and further predict 3-year all-cause mortality. 1756 IS patients with European ancestry were randomly split into training (n"‰="‰1226) and testing (n"‰="‰530) groups with 3-year post-event observations. Univariate Cox proportional hazards regression model (CoxPH) was used for primary screening of individual prognostic PRSs. Only the significantly associated PRSs and clinical risk factors with the same direction for a causal relationship with IS were used to construct a multivariate CoxPH. Feature selection was conducted by the LASSO method. After feature selection, a prediction model with 11 disease-associated pathway-specific PRSs outperformed the base model, as demonstrated by a higher concordance index (0.751, 95%CI [0.693"“0.809] versus 0.729, 95%CI [0.676"“0.782]) in the testing sample. A PRS derived from endothelial cell apoptosis showed independent predictability in the multivariate CoxPH (Hazard Ratio"‰="‰1.193 [1.027"“1.385], p"‰="‰0.021). These PRSs fine-tuned the model by better stratifying high, intermediate, and low-risk groups. Several pathway-specific PRSs were associated with clinical risk factors in an age-dependent manner and further confirmed some known etiologies of IS and all-cause mortality. In conclusion, Pathway-specific PRSs for IS are associated with all-cause mortality, and the integrated multivariate risk model provides prognostic value in this context.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Relationship between cognition and treatment adherence to disease-modifying therapy in multiple sclerosis: a prospective, cross-sectional study

Less than half of patients with chronic diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS), adhere to their prescribed medications. Treatment selection is essential for patient adherence. The aim of this study was to explore the potential factors influencing nonadherence to disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) in MS. This prospective, cross-sectional study was performed at the Multiple Sclerosis Center between 2018 and 2021. In total, 85 patients were eligible for final analysis. Forty-one patient (48.2%) with MS were non-adherent to DMT. Male sex, oral administration of drugs, and longer treatment duration were associated with nonadherence. The mean Expanded Disability Status Scale score did not differ between the adherent and non-adherent patients (p"‰>"‰0.05). Patients with a higher score on the Symbol Digit Modalities Test, who were receiving self-injection therapy, had shorter treatment duration, and higher disability, were more likely to be adherent to DMT than those without. To minimize nonadherence in patients with MS, the patient's information processing speed should be considered before DMT initiation, and appropriate treatment options should be discussed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cerebral small vessel disease as imaging biomarker predicting ocular cranial nerve palsy of presumed ischemic origin at admission

Ocular cranial nerve palsy of presumed ischemic origin (OCNPi) is the most common type of ocular cranial nerve palsy (OCNP) in patients aged"‰â‰¥"‰50Â years; however, no definite diagnostic test exists. As diagnostic criteria include clinical improvement, diagnoses are often delayed. Diagnostic biomarkers for OCNPi are required; we hypothesized that cerebral small vessel disease is associated with OCNPi. We analyzed 646 consecutive patients aged"‰â‰¥"‰50Â years with isolated unilateral OCNP who underwent work-ups at two referral hospitals. White matter hyperintensities (WMHs), silent infarctions, and cerebral microbleeds (CMBs) were assessed. In multivariate analyses, mild (grades 1"“3) and moderate to severe (grades 4"“6) WMHs were significantly associated with OCNPi compared to OCNP of other origins (odds ratio [OR] 3.51, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.91"“6.43, P"‰<"‰0.001; OR 3.47, 95% CI 1.42"“8.48, P"‰="‰0.006, respectively). Silent infarction and CMBs did not remain associated (OR 0.96, 95% CI 0.54"“1.70, P"‰="‰0.870; OR 0.55, 95% CI 0.28"“1.08, P"‰="‰0.080, respectively). Associations between WMH and OCNPi remained after excluding patients with vascular risk factors. In conclusion, the presence of WMH could independently predict ischemic origin in patients with isolated unilateral OCNP at early stage of admission.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Evolution of meristem zonation by CLE gene duplication in land plants

In angiosperms, a negative feedback pathway involving CLAVATA3 (CLV3) peptide and WUSCHEL transcription factor maintains the stem-cell population in the shoot apical meristem and is central for continued shoot growth and organogenesis. An intriguing question is how this cell-signalling system was established during the evolution of land plants. On the basis of two recent studies on CLV3/ESR-related (CLE) genes, this paper proposes a model for the evolution of meristem zonation. The model suggests that a stem-cell-limiting CLV3 pathway is derived from stem-cell-promoting CLE pathways conserved in land pants by gene duplication in the angiosperm lineage. The model can be examined in the future by genomic and developmental studies on diverse plant species.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The impact of preoperative oral nutrition supplementation on outcomes in patients undergoing gastrointestinal surgery for cancer in low- and middle-income countries: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Malnutrition is an independent predictor for postoperative complications in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). We systematically reviewed evidence on the impact of preoperative oral nutrition supplementation (ONS) on patients undergoing gastrointestinal cancer surgery in LMICs. We searched EMBASE, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, Scopus, WHO Global Index Medicus, SciELO, Latin American and Caribbean Health Sciences Literature (LILACS) databases from inception to March 21, 2022 for randomised controlled trials evaluating preoperative ONS in gastrointestinal cancer within LMICs. We evaluated the impact of ONS on all postoperative outcomes using random-effects meta-analysis. Seven studies reported on 891 patients (446 ONS group, 445 control group) undergoing surgery for gastrointestinal cancer. Preoperative ONS reduced all cause postoperative surgical complications (risk ratio (RR) 0.53, 95% CI 0.46"“0.60, P"‰<"‰0.001, I2"‰="‰0%, n"‰="‰891), infection (0.52, 0.40"“0.67, P"‰="‰0.008, I2"‰="‰0%, n"‰="‰570) and all-cause mortality (0.35, 0.26"“0.47, P"‰="‰0.014, I2"‰="‰0%, n"‰="‰588). Despite heterogeneous populations and baseline rates, absolute risk ratio (ARR) was reduced for all cause (pooled effect âˆ’0.14, âˆ’0.22 to âˆ’0.06, P"‰="‰0.006; number needed to treat (NNT) 7) and infectious complications (âˆ’0.13, âˆ’0.22 to âˆ’0.06, P"‰<"‰0.001; NNT 8). Preoperative nutrition in patients undergoing gastrointestinal cancer surgery in LMICs demonstrated consistently strong and robust treatment effects across measured outcomes. However additional higher quality research, with particular focus within African populations, are urgently required.
CANCER
Nature.com

Heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein U (HNRNPU) safeguards the developing mouse cortex

HNRNPU encodes the heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein U, which participates in RNA splicing and chromatin organization. Microdeletions in the 1q44 locus encompassing HNRNPU and other genes and point mutations in HNRNPU cause brain disorders, including early-onset seizures and severe intellectual disability. We aimed to understand HNRNPU's roles in the developing brain. Our work revealed that HNRNPU loss of function leads to rapid cell death of both postmitotic neurons and neural progenitors, with an apparent higher sensitivity of the latter. Further, expression and alternative splicing of multiple genes involved in cell survival, cell motility, and synapse formation are affected following Hnrnpu's conditional truncation. Finally, we identified pharmaceutical and genetic agents that can partially reverse the loss of cortical structures in Hnrnpu mutated embryonic brains, ameliorate radial neuronal migration defects and rescue cultured neural progenitors' cell death.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ROS-activated CXCR2 neutrophils recruited by CXCL1 delay denervated skeletal muscle atrophy and undergo P53-mediated apoptosis

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. Neutrophils are the earliest master inflammatory regulator cells recruited to target tissues after direct infection or injury. Although inflammatory factors are present in muscle that has been indirectly disturbed by peripheral nerve injury, whether neutrophils are present and play a role in the associated inflammatory process remains unclear. Here, intravital imaging analysis using spinning-disk confocal intravital microscopy was employed to dynamically identify neutrophils in denervated muscle. Slice digital scanning and 3D-view reconstruction analyses demonstrated that neutrophils escape from vessels and migrate into denervated muscle tissue. Analyses using reactive oxygen species (ROS) inhibitors and flow cytometry demonstrated that enhanced ROS activate neutrophils after denervation. Transcriptome analysis revealed that the vast majority of neutrophils in denervated muscle were of the CXCR2 subtype and were recruited by CXCL1. Most of these cells gradually disappeared within 1 week via P53-mediated apoptosis. Experiments using specific blockers confirmed that neutrophils slow the process of denervated muscle atrophy. Collectively, these results indicate that activated neutrophils are recruited via chemotaxis to muscle tissue that has been indirectly damaged by denervation, where they function in delaying atrophy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

