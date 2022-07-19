ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IA

Jackson County Man Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize

By Preston Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Bramer Wins Prize in ‘Win Big’ Scratch Game. A Jackson County man who was called into work on the Fourth of July bought a lottery ticket on his way in and won $30,000. Gary Bramer, 60, of Baldwin won the 46th prize of $30,000 in the...

Iowa City Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug Charges

Davenport, IA- An Iowa City man has been sentenced to over 21 years in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. 32-year-old Brett Thomas Kriz was sentenced Tuesday, July 19th, to 260 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Birmingham Zoo lioness killed in introduction to new lion

Farming is a significant part of Kalona's economy, with many Amish and Mennonite farms within the community. Former Iowa golfer Brad Heinrichs will head up the Iowa swarm collective which is a nonprofit corporation that will contract with Iowa student-athletes to serve the community thru NIL.
KALONA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Three Cedar Rapids Restaurants Have Recently Closed

It's always a bummer to have to share local business closures. Three Cedar Rapids restaurants have recently closed their doors, one of which opened just a few months ago. Last week, I saw a few people on Facebook asking about La Chamba Mexican Restaurant at 5001 1st Ave SE in Cedar Rapids. Eastern Iowans were a bit confused because it appeared that the restaurant had closed, but there was no official announcement at the location or on the Facebook page, which has since been deleted. The Mexican restaurant opened for business on March 10th, only four months ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Damage at a Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Damage was reported at the Kwik Star at 2580 West Locust Street in Davenport. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing a glass door shattered early Thursday morning. The store was reported to be closed, but the pumps remained open. According to police, information is...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Iowa mayor dies in crash involving driver's education car

JANESVILLE, Iowa — The mayor of a small northeast Iowa town died when a 14-year-old driver's education student collided with another vehicle, authorities said. Gregory "Mike" Harter, 71, the mayor of Fairbank, died at the scene of the crash Monday morning on U.S. 218 near Janesville, city officials said.
JANESVILLE, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Iowa Announces 2 Football Sellouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa’s home football contests against Iowa State (Sept. 10) and Michigan (Oct. 1), scheduled at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, are sold out. The announcement was made Wednesday by the UI Athletics Department. The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series...
IOWA CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

Driver’s ed teacher killed in northeast Iowa crash with student-driver at wheel

JANESVILLE — A northeast Iowa mayor was killed, and three other people were hurt, in a two-vehicle accident north of Waterloo. The crash involved a driver’s education car. The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, who has served as mayor of the Bremer County town of Fairbank since January of 2018 and before that spent two years on the city council.
WATERLOO, IA
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
Corydon Times-Republican

Davenport and Bettendorf repealing panhandling ordinances

Soon, neither Davenport or Bettendorf will have ordinances on the books that restrict soliciting money, often called panhandling. The two were among four Iowa cities the American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to in April calling on them to repeal ordinances they said could open them up to a lawsuit. In the letter, the ACLU wrote that courts have found similar ordinances restricting panhandling violate the right to free speech enshrined in the First Amendment by “wrongly shut(ting) down the free speech of people asking for help.”
BETTENDORF, IA
104.5 KDAT

You Can Take a Ziplining Tour in Eastern Iowa [WATCH]

Over in Dubuque is a zipline adventure unlike any other in Iowa! The Sky Tours experience consists of nine different ziplines, all located at the YMCA Union Park Camp. All nine ziplines on the tour vary in lengths from 300 to 1,000 feet, with heights reaching 75 feet. To take part in the two hour tour, you must be over the age of ten and weigh between 70 and 270 pounds. In addition to the zipline, guests will also get to hike and explore the historic Union Park during their visit, which first opened back in 1891!
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Man convicted of pretending to be officer, attacking Coggon couple in their home

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury in Linn County has now convicted a man of pretending to be an officer before attacking an older couple in their home. Police said the incident happened on January 9 in Coggon when Brandon Lee, 33, displayed a badge, posing as an officer, before forcing his way into the home where he attacked Joseph Henderson, 73, and his wife Sandra, 72. Lee then demanded to be taken to a safe, where he stole $50,000 from the couple.
COGGON, IA
103.3 WJOD

Photos: Palisades-Kepler State Park

Weekends are for the family. Hiking has become a great way to stay in shape and keep my kids active. This Saturday our trip took us through Mount Vernon to just outside of Cedar Rapids, IA to Palisades-Kepler State Park. Palisades-Kepler lies along the beautiful Cedar River in Linn County. The 840-acre park features river bluffs, deep ravines, a sprawling forest with a large variety of wildflowers, and loads of wildlife.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Stealing $55,000

A Waterloo woman has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $55,000 from a pest control business where she was an accountant, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Amanda Hall was arrested on Thursday and charged with first degree Theft and Ongoing Criminal Conduct. She allegedly took $55,500 from Aable Pest Control between September 2020 and November 2021. Hall had left the company before her alleged crimes were discovered in December.
WATERLOO, IA
kwayradio.com

Former Waterloo Dentist Has License Restricted

A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.
WATERLOO, IA

