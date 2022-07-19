ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, IA

Dan Beck Bids Farewell

By Preston Times
prestontimesonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beautiful Sunday afternoon brought family, friends, co-workers, coaches, officials, administrators, and players to celebrate the teaching and coaching career of our hometown boy, Dan Beck. Cookies and punch refreshed guests as they shared stories and wished Coach Beck well as he begins a new position as Athletic Director for the...

prestontimesonline.com

bellevueheraldleader.com

Bellevue at National FBLA Conference

The Bellevue High School Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FLBLA) recently attended the National FBLA Conference in Chicago, Illinois with Ryan Dunn placing 9th in the nation in his Word Processing event. All total, seven students attended, along with FBLA Advisor and teacher Tracy Weber. They competed in...
BELLEVUE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Become an Iowa substitute teacher July 23 & 24

Local school districts are struggling with a lack of substitute teachers, so to ease the shortage, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is offering the required course to earn a Substitute Teaching License for the state of Iowa. Many people believe you need a degree in education to fill these positions. In fact, anyone with an […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Galena, Illinois

In all its sky-scraping towers and equally sky-scraping deep-dish pizzas, Chicago is a decidedly un-subtle city that tends to dominate the cultural conversation in Illinois, but beyond the confines of America’s third largest metropolis, there’s a whole world of pastoral prairies, rolling green hills, and charming towns that are well worth the cost of gas. Galena is one such place. Located on the northwesternmost corner of Illinois, near the Mississippi River and the Iowa border, it’s a breath-of-fresh-air town that’s basically the antithesis of Chicago. While only a three-hour drive, it feels more like a three-century drive with its preserved-in-time architecture, pristine farmland, and singular history covering everything from US presidents to Kraft Cheese. So the next time you need a break from the hustle and bustle of Chicago, and its tourist-snarled summer streets, here are 8 reasons why you should make the drive to Galena, Illinois.
GALENA, IL
prestontimesonline.com

Jackson County Man Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize

Gary Bramer Wins Prize in ‘Win Big’ Scratch Game. A Jackson County man who was called into work on the Fourth of July bought a lottery ticket on his way in and won $30,000. Gary Bramer, 60, of Baldwin won the 46th prize of $30,000 in the Iowa...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
aroundptown.com

Whiteside County Fair Entertainment Rundown

The Whiteside County 151st Fair is less than a month away and another impressive lineup of entertainment is in place that is sure to wow all crowds! The Fair opens on Tuesday, August 16th and completes after five amazing days on Saturday, August 20th, and you will not want to miss it!! The 151st annual fair, held at the fairgrounds in Morrison, IL, has many exciting attractions and something for everyone.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
97X

The Winning Experience of Dwyer & Michaels Ultimate Concert Getaway!

Dwyer and Michaels gave away the chance to win the ultimate concert getaway, featuring dinner, a hotel stay, and awesome seats for Lynyrd Skynyrd!. Overnight stay at The Axis Hotel in downtown Moline. Two tickets to see Lynyrd Skynyrd!. Amy was the winner, and she got some awesome pictures from...
MOLINE, IL
ottumwaradio.com

Goodale Trial Moved to Davenport

The trial for a Fairfield teenager accused of killing a teacher last year will be moved to Scott County. Judge Shawn Showers ordered that the trial for 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale will take place in Davenport, located about 80 miles northeast of Fairfield. No date has been set for the trial.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Teen rescued after entering river to save boy

A teen was rescued from the Mississippi River in Moline on Monday. It happened around 8:36 p.m. near Sylvan Island. The Moline Fire Department responded to a report of two male juveniles in the river. The juveniles, ages 11 and 16 years old, were reportedly fishing along the shores of...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Group rolls back gas price to $2.38 for 2 hours

UPDATE 5 p.m. July 19, 2022: “Republicans’ records just don’t match their rhetoric—Iowa Republicans like Reps. Miller-Meeks, Hinson, and Feenstra all voted against legislation to combat price gouging by oil and gas companies and measures to cap insulin prices,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ryan Thomas said in response to the event. “If Republicans aren’t going to help lower costs for Iowans, they should get out of President Biden and Democrats’ way as they do the heavy lifting.”
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Lane closed on eastbound I-80 after semi rollover

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic is down to one lane on I-80 near Davenport after a semi rolled over on the highway. The right lane of eastbound I-80 between exit 284 County Road Y40 and exit 290 US 6 is blocked due to the multi-car crash, according to IA511. This...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 killed, 2 injured in Henry County crash

HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash near Annawan, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m on eastbound Interstate 80, the Illinois State Police said. The preliminary investigation shows that a blue 2018 Nissan SUV had exited at...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
mycarrollcountynews.com

Bank merger to take place

Citizens State Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Lena Corporation headquartered in Lena, and First Savanna Savings Bank announced Thursday, July 14, that First Savanna Savings Bank will merge into Citizens State Bank. With this transaction, Citizens State Bank, which currently has branches in Lena, Stockton, Freeport and Elizabeth, will...
KWQC

Woman acquitted in Davenport fatal hit-and-run case

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County jury acquitted an Eldridge woman on a charge accusing her of failing to stop after she fatally struck a woman with her car in January 2020. Brianna Delores Bailey, 31, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

Traffic Lights To Be Removed Near Clinton’s NelsonCorp Field Soon

The City of Clinton and Clinton's Engineering Department are preparing to take down traffic signals along 2nd Street in Clinton. While the City and the Iowa Department of Transportation say the lights aren't warranted, some residents of Clinton took to social media to show their concern about the removal. In...
CLINTON, IA
WQAD

Hundreds of cars wait in line for discounted gas in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The political organization Americans for Prosperity-Iowa stopped by Davenport on Tuesday afternoon to offer Iowans relief from high gas prices. The group offered discounted gas over a two-hour span at the BP location off of West 53rd street. The event is part of "The True Cost of Washington" Gas Price Drop event, where the group travels across the country and offer gas priced at the national average from two years ago.
DAVENPORT, IA

