A Dyersville home likely is a complete loss following a fire Wednesday evening. The Dyersville Fire Department was paged at around 5:50 p.m. for a fire on Fifth Street NE. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames within 10 to 15 minutes of arriving to the scene. Crews stayed at the house for more than an hour to extinguish hot spots. A report says that when the fire began, the homeowner was in the back of the house and heard a loud bang. By the time he got to the front of the house, flames already had erupted out of the front windows. He was the only one in the home when the fire happened and was not injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

DYERSVILLE, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO