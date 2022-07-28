ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Reuters
Reuters
 9 hours ago

July 28 (Reuters) - Russian forces have taken over Ukraine's second-biggest power plant in eastern Donetsk region and are undertaking a "massive redeployment" of troops to three southern regions, a Ukrainian presidential adviser said. read more

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY * A U.S. offer to Russia to gain the release of two Americans detained by Moscow, Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, was made weeks ago and the White House is hoping Russia will react favorably. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will press his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to respond. read more

* Russia delivered less gas to Europe on Wednesday in a further escalation of an energy stand-off between Moscow and the European Union that will make it harder, and costlier, for the bloc to fill up storage ahead of the winter heating season. read more

* Turkey's defence minister unveiled a centre in Istanbul to oversee the unblocking of Ukrainian grain exports after a landmark U.N. deal last week, with the first shipment expected to depart from Black Sea ports within days. read more

* Ukraine's navy confirmed that work has started at three Ukrainian Black Sea ports to prepare for renewed grain exports. read more

* State-controlled media outlet Russia Today lost its court fight against a European Union ban imposed in March over alleged disinformation, prompting the Kremlin to warn of retaliatory measures against Western media. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PBfT_0glmeCZu00

* The EU decided to renew sanctions against Russia for a further six months, until the end of January 2023.

FIGHTING * Russian forces are undertaking a "massive redeployment" of troops to three southern regions of Ukraine in what appears to be a change of tactics by Moscow, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy said. read more

* Authorities in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson have shut its only bridge across the Dnipro river after it came under fire from U.S.-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), an official from the Russian-installed administration said. read more

* Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces on July 24 had destroyed more than 100 U.S.-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region. Reuters was unable to independently verify battlefield accounts from either side.

QUOTE

"I did not plan or have an intent to bring any cannabis to Russia.... For them being accidentally in my bags, I take responsibility. But I did not intend to smuggle or plan to smuggle anything into Russia." - U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner testimony at her drugs trial in Russia.

Compiled by Cynthia Osterman and Lincoln Feast

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

Tiger Pisces
7d ago

Ukrainians say they need more Mig-29? Maybe they shouldn't of sold the hundreds they had when USSR went down? More than 200 MiG-29s were on Ukrainian soil when the Soviet Union collapsed 31 years ago. The MiG fleet dwindled over the next two decades as Kiev sold some of the jets to foreign buyers and put into storage excess airframes it couldn’t afford to crew and maintain.On paper, the Ukrainian air force operated 80 MiG-29s on the day, back in February 2014, that Russian troops invaded and seized Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula. But more than half of the MiGs were in Crimea at the time. The Russians captured 45 of the fighters.Most of the MiG-29s were in disrepair and unflyable. The Russians actually dismantled many of them and shipped them north to mainland Ukraine.

Reply(1)
4
Peon
6d ago

The real reason Putin started the war is: Russia is cold, poor, looted, has harsh climate and bad soil (except of in the South - Stavropol and Cuban).Ukraine has one of the best soils in the world. Crimea is rich in fruits, grat climate, warm Sea. Donbass has strong industrial base, coal, warmer cli.ate. So Russians envy that and think that if they steal Ukrane the Russian economy will improve. But, unfortunately Russkies will only be able to drag Ukraine down, not up

Reply(2)
4
Neanderthal Chief
6d ago

If Ukraine 🇺🇦 falls we will see an emboldened Russia 🇷🇺 marching into Europe like the old Soviet Union. Poland 🇵🇱 and Romania 🇷🇴, be aware! Estonia 🇪🇪 Latvia 🇱🇻 Lithuania 🇱🇹 and Finland 🇫🇮, you have no prayers left! Georgia 🇬🇪 and Moldova 🇲🇩, look into your old warehouses for Soviet flags. You’re going to need them soon.

Reply
3
Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
HuffPost

I'm A Ukrainian Refugee. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The War.

People ask me how I’m doing in exile. Well, let’s see ― my city is being bombed, my country’s future is under threat from a superpower, the father of my children is at war, and I’m a thousand miles from home in a country where I don’t speak the language, have no job, and can only watch my savings dwindle to zero while I try to provide for my two boys, my mother and our dog.
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Daily Mail

Putin 'suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside' says Telegram channel which has made various claims about Putin's welfare

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Economy#Americans#The White House#State#Russian#The European Union#U N#Ukrainian Black Sea#A European Union#Kremlin#Western
Newsweek

Putin Meets With Top Officials as Russia Worries Over Devastating HIMARS

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a cabinet meeting on Monday with senior officials, amid concerns about Ukraine's High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) from the United States that Western officials claim hamper Moscow's war efforts. The rocket systems first arrived in Ukraine in June from the U.S and have...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to Russia’s Largest Cities

Despite heightened tensions between Western powers and Russia over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its objection to NATO’s expansion, U.S. national security officials say there is no reason to be concerned that this geopolitical conflict would lead to all-out nuclear war. Nevertheless, nuclear weapons have been one of the most existential global threats since the […]
POLITICS
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
The Spun

Russian Spokeswoman Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Russia isn't backing down when it comes to the arrest of Brittney Griner. It's been over three and a half months since Griner was arrested at the Moscow airport after Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage. If she's convicted on those charges, she could face up to 10 years in prison.
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

Russian Navy takes delivery of the 'doomsday' submarine, and it's the world's largest

Sevmash Shipyard, Russia's largest shipbuilder, has confirmed that it has delivered the Belgorod, the world's largest submarine, to the Russian Navy, CNN reported. While Russia and the shipbuilder claim that the submarine will be used for research purposes, experts warn that the real purpose of the vessel is espionage and launching nuclear weapons, making it the 'doomsday' submarine.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

512K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy