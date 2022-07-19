ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July Online Book Talk: The Library: A Fragile History

By DKH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorian Abby Smith Rumsey in conversation with authors Andrew Pettegree and Arthur der Weduwen. Perfect for book lovers, this is a fascinating exploration of the history of libraries and the people who built them, from the ancient...

Los Angeles Times

Review: What are books for? A novelist goes beyond the hot takes

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. Elaine Castillo’s “How to Read Now” begins with a section called “Author’s Note, or a Virgo Clarifies Things.” The title is a neat encapsulation of the book’s style: rigorous but still chatty, intellectual but not precious or academic about it.
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Tomb Linked to Legend of King Arthur Being Excavated for First Time in England

Archeologists in England for the first time will excavate Arthur’s Stone—a 5,000-year-old Neolithic tomb named after the Excalibur-wielding ruler of Camelot. The mysterious site in the English countryside is made of a large assembly of rocks and is believed to have been used as a burial chamber, though experts admit little is truly known about the stone construction or why it was built. There are competing theories as to how the spot earned its Arthurian association, but one of the better known tales involves Arthur slaying a giant who fell backward onto the site’s capstone, splitting it in half. “The act of constructing such a massive edifice would undoubtedly have been important, as it would have drawn people together to labor, enhancing social solidarity, and perhaps generating prestige for the person or persons directing the work,” Manchester University archeology professor Julian Thomas told CNN.
Phys.org

Excavations reveal first known depictions of two biblical heroines, episode in ancient Jewish art

A team of specialists and students led by University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Jodi Magness recently returned to Israel's Lower Galilee to continue unearthing nearly 1,600-year-old mosaics in an ancient Jewish synagogue at Huqoq. Discoveries made this year include the first known depiction of the biblical heroines Deborah and Jael as described in the book of Judges.
The Independent

10 best books to read this summer: From bestselling sequels to historical novels

If you’re off on your summer holidays don’t forget to pack a novel or two in your suitcase – or, if space is tight, download them to your Kindle. Whether you’re sunning yourself on a faraway beach (yes, please) or enjoying a city break, July and August are the perfect months to settle back and read for hours on end without being disturbed by the pinging of emails.Stuck for ideas about what to choose? Don’t worry – there’s plenty of sparkling fiction on offer this summer. Whether you prefer gripping page-turners that keep you up all night or literary novels...
Art in America

Value and Its Sources: Slavery and the History of Art

AT THE END OF 2021, the National Gallery in London published initial findings from an inquiry into its ties to transatlantic slavery conducted in collaboration with University College London’s Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. The report named individuals involved with the museum in its early decades who profited from slavery or the slave trade, either through the direct enslavement of people or through financial ties to plantation economies. It is a lengthy list, encompassing collectors, philanthropists, and artists. Among those named are the marine insurance magnate John Julius Angerstein, whose collection of paintings by Raphael, Rubens, Van Dyck, and others formed the museum’s foundational bequest; the painter Thomas Gainsborough, who benefited from the patronage of Antiguan sugar planters; and the sovereign and art collector Charles I, who in 1632 granted royal authorization to syndicates trafficking enslaved Africans from the Guinea coast to the Americas.
The Independent

Voices: Top 10 underrated children’s books (part I)

This list started with a quotation from W H Auden: “There are no good books which are only for children.” It was so popular that I made it a Top 20, with the second half next week, and a supplementary Top 10 of underrated children’s books by authors famous for other work, which will follow the week after. The first 10, in alphabetical order by author, then...1. The Dark Is Rising, Susan Cooper, and the other four titles in the sequence, 1965-77. “Retells Arthurian myths, weaves in Welsh folklore, Christian and family quests against an epic good versus evil battle”:...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Week

Mecca Jamilah Sullivan's 6 favorite coming-of-age books

Mecca Jamilah Sullivan is an award-winning short-story writer and associate professor of English at Georgetown University. Her debut novel, Big Girl, is a coming-of-age story set in Sullivan's native Harlem in the late 1980s and 1990s. Sassafrass, Cypress & Indigo by Ntozake Shange (1982) Shange's dazzling novel is a portrait...
The Independent

People are sharing short stories assigned in school that have ‘haunted’ them since: ‘Shivering 50 years later’

A woman’s viral tweet about a desire to become an English teacher so she can assign students short stories “so unsettling” they will “haunt them for the rest of their lives” has inspired people to share the stories that have stuck with them since middle or high school.On Sunday, journalist Emily Klatt tweeted: “I can’t wait to become a high school English teacher and assign my students a short story so unsettling that it will haunt them for the rest of their lives.”The tweet, which has since been liked more than 142,000 times, sparked a viral conversation on the platform.Many...
Smithonian

Medieval Art’s Enduring Hold on Pop Culture

From Harry Potter to Game of Thrones, pop culture is saturated with medieval imagery. Now, a new exhibition at the J. Paul Getty Museum, “The Fantasy of the Middle Ages,” explores this connection by juxtaposing medieval art with the modern creations it inspired. “I think the project of...
