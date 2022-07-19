Lake Conroe Steps to Water in Walden - Corporate Housing Rental

This stunning home in Eldred, New York, has 3,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Annabel Taylor. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The c1820 four-bedroom three-bath home, featured in Dwell and Architectural Digest, extends over 3,400 square feet and 8.7 idyllic acres of open fields, apple trees and virgin pine forest in picturesque Sullivan County. Off the kitchen is the 1000sf Great Room with oversized wood burning fireplace, original wide plank floors, custom wainscoting milled from trees on the property, and banks of original wavy-glass and floor to ceiling windows overlooking the creek & waterfall. Finished with locally-quarried bluestone countertops & custom cabinetry, the cathedral-like space was conceived for entertaining and connecting with friends & family while taking in breathtaking views of the winding waterfront, sweeping lawns and original gazebo, smokehouse, and “MacBarn," an 1800's structure reimagined with translucent panels of anodized aluminum (most commonly used for MacBooks) flooding the barn's soaring interior with otherworldly light. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Perched at the edge of a pristine Catskills swimming creek & waterfall cascading over a restored dam of ancient hand-laid stone, the home and its sprawling cantilevered covered porch “float” above the surface of the water, giving this home its iconic name.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO