On July 6th, Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich was on-hand to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Cake Fairyland in the Coventry Commons Center at 1320 Stony Brook Road in Stony Brook. The new business specializes in pastries, puffs, cakes, coffee, tea, slushies, milk shakes and more. Pictured with the staff of Cake Fairyland are (center left to right) New York State Assemblyman Steve Engelbright; Cake Fairyland owner Rachel Ching and Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO