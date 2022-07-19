ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Atanassov to Lead International Society of Electrochemistry

uci.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 19, 2022 - Plamen Atanassov, UC Irvine Chancellor’s Professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, has been elected the next president of the International Society of Electrochemistry. The ISE, based in Switzerland, includes members from more than 70 countries and is organized in over 40 regional sections. Atanassov’s appointment starts Jan....

engineering.uci.edu

