Chicago, IL

Today in White Sox History: July 19

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day, Luis Aparicio starred at the start of the 60s, and...

Yardbarker

White Sox Set Pitchers for Big Weekend Series vs. Guardians

Lucas Giolito will take the mound to open the White Sox’s second-half slate. Last time out, the big righty tossed 6.1 innings and allowed just one earned run to pick up a win. That outing came against the same Guardians he will face Friday. Cleveland will deploy Cal Quantrill...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Drew McDaniel signs free agent deal with Chicago White Sox

Former Ole Miss right-handed pitcher Drew McDaniel, who was previously in the NCAA transfer portal along with a few other Rebel pitchers, signed an MLB free agency deal with the Chicago White Sox organization. This past season, Drew McDaniel began as a weekend starter, but was eventually relegated to the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Orioles draft 7-foot pitcher, would be tallest ever in MLB

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles aimed high with their 13th-round draft pick. A full seven feet — and that’s before their new pitching prospect gets on the mound. The O’s selected 7-foot left-hander Jared Beck from Saint Leo University with the first pick in Round 13 of baseball’s amateur draft Tuesday. If Beck makes it to the majors, he’d pass 6-foot-11 pitchers Sean Hjelle and Jon Rauch as the tallest player in major league history. Beck struck out 105 batters in 68 1/3 innings for Division II Saint Leo this season, posting a 3.95 ERA. He’s also pitched summer ball for the Savannah Bananas, where he stood out on a minor league club focused more on wacky entertainment than player development.
BALTIMORE, MD
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Associated Press

Keuchel DFA'd by Diamondbacks after 4 ineffective outings

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after four ineffective outings. The 34-year-old Keuchel hoped to resurrect his career with the D-backs after signing on June 7 but struggled with an 0-2 record and 9.64 ERA, giving up 20 earned runs over 18 2/3 innings. The left-hander was released by the Chicago White Sox in May after going 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA during the first two months of the year. Keuchel was the 2015 AL Cy Young winner while with the Houston Astros after going 20-8 with a 2.43 ERA. He’s also a two-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox' Liam Hendriks mic'd up during All-Star Game

Liam Hendriks may have only faced one batter in the All-Star Game, but the Chicago White Sox closer certainly made his 1/3 of an inning stand out. After having Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah mic'd up during his inning of work, the same was done to Hendriks when he came on to get the last out of the 8th inning.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

A look at the White Sox's corner-outfield needs

The 2022 season hasn’t gone at all as the White Sox hoped, but they nevertheless find themselves within striking distance of the AL Central lead, thanks largely to the underwhelming composition of the division as a whole. This comes despite designating fifth starter Dallas Keuchel for assignment after eight starts, despite receiving no production at all from their catchers and despite another injury-ravaged season from Eloy Jimenez (among many other issues).
CHICAGO, IL
Luis Aparicio

