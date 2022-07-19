Paddle Heads Down Raptors Tuesday

The Western Big Sky Bulls, Broncs and Barrels series continues with the next rodeo scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The Ravalli County Rockin’ RC Rodeo, the Darby Rodeo Association and Red Eye Rodeo have teamed up to bring you this series, which began on July 8 in Darby and will culminate in the finals on September 17 in Darby.
Montana is super awesome, obviously. I mean look at the influx of out-of-staters moving here, but do they know about this Montana-themed drinking game?. There are so many cool "Montana-only" things we locals might not even think about, like the letters on the mountains, think the M or L here in Missoula. One we all know is the county numbers on license plates. And why wouldn't we take these Montana-themed goodies and turn them into a drinking game? County license plate trivia is one of my absolute favorites. Here is how it works.
On the 29th of July, Montana Grit Outdoors and 12 amazing sponsors are bringing "We Are The Bold" to Winninghoff Park Ice Rink and Arena in Philipsburg. We Are The Bold from 406Productions on Vimeo. What is the event?. Montana Grit Outdoors and their sponsors are hosting this event in...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire, burning 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho, is estimated at 1,000 acres. The fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road, about 5 miles southwest of North Fork. Due to current activity, the Salmon River Road...
UPDATE: 8:41 p.m. - July 20, 2022. MISSOULA - Crews are battling a wildfire west of Missoula in the Lolo National Forest. Firefighters have been making bucket drops on the blaze. The Missoula Police Department reports a command center has been established. They are asking the public to not call...
MISSOULA, Mont. - Traffic is backed up at Miller Creek Rd. and Highway 93 S as traffic lights in the area are out. The Missoula Police Department is helping with traffic flow at this time. Crews are working on repairing the lights and anyone in the area is asked to...
Big corporate restaurants are creating "Ghost Restaurants" on delivery apps, and it's shady AF. What is a "Ghost Restaurant"? Basically, it's when a big, corporate chain eatery creates a new/fake profile on Doordash, Uber Eats, etc. It's a fake name, but the food is made at the original Restaurant. I found this out last week when I was super hungover and craving a burger. I jumped on Doordash because I'm a terrible adult, and I came across what I thought was a new burger joint here in Missoula. I'm all about supporting locals, especially restaurants. After the pandemic it was, and still, is everything these guys can do to stay in business, so I want to show them some whenever I can. I came across what I thought was a new, local place. The menu and layout looked all new so I decided to give them a try. Their name was "The Burger Den". It was my fault for not even doing the research before I ordered. I came to find out that it was just the local Denny's that had come up with a fake name and profile but was making the food out of their kitchen. They duped me into thinking they were a new local place to grub, and honestly, I was pretty mad. I did a bit of research and they are definitely not the only ones doing this. I hit up Reddit to see if this was a national trend, and sure enough, tons of places are pulling this move. I've listed the local ones here in Missoula that are trying to pull a fast one on ya:
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people, including an 18-month old child, were killed in a shooting on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. Two adult...
On July 16, 2022, at approximately 9:22 pm, Missoula Police Department officers responded to the area of Parkside Condos on Cooper Street for a reported disturbance. The reporting party stated that they heard a male and female arguing somewhere between the condos and the nearby Clark Fork River. The reporting...
MISSOULA - Drivers can expect to find some delays in Missoula due to a pair of accidents. One crash has lane blockage at the intersection of Miller Creek Road and US Highway 93 — near Walmart. The Missoula Police Department is also on the scene of an accident at...
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are seeking information on a man who was last seen in the Clark Fork River Sunday, July 17 and is reported missing. The City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) said via Facebook Douglas Jensen was last seen in distress in the Clark Fork River. Investigation and...
POLSON - Three people were rescued from Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake on Monday afternoon. Lake County Search and Rescue received a call shortly after 2 p.m. that two adults and one child had taken canoes to the island from Big Arm State Park and realized the conditions were not safe for them to attempt to return.
A 21-year-old Polson man residing in Aurora, Colo., was sentenced to prison July 12 for the brutal killing of his girlfriend last year.
According to information from Colorado’s 18th Judicial District, Dakota Chinnock was sentenced to 60 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of second-degree murder and kidnapping. The punishment handed down by Arapahoe County Judge Elizabeth Ann Weishaupl includes 48 years behind bars for the homicide and 12 years for kidnapping.
His victim was 20-year-old Amanda Lynn Farley, also of Polson. Chinnock and Farley both attended Polson High School.
Court information details the grisly homicide on Sept....
On July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a local fast-food restaurant after the manager called 911 to report a female, later identified as an off-shift employee at the restaurant, came inside with a bloody nose and screaming she had been assaulted by her boyfriend.
Kendrick Richmond moved from South Carolina to Philipsburg to start work at his friend’s dispensary when it opened in June 2021 and had no interest in getting involved in local politics. As a long-time medical marijuana user himself, Richmond came to help people find products that fit their needs...
Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deerlodge, Western Beaverhead National Forest; Eastern Beaverhead National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity may result in critical fire weather conditions Friday afternoon and evening. * Winds: Southwest to west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 25 to 40 mph. * Minimum humidities: 8 to 13 percent.
MISSOULA - As the City of Missoula dives into its FY ’23 budgeting process, a number of themes have begun to emerge including inflation, material costs, taxation, and a structural imbalance in the budget itself. Five city departments this week are slated to detail their successes from last year...
A Lewis and Clark County District Court judge on Tuesday agreed to a change of venue for the civil trial in which oncologist Dr. Thomas Weiner claims he was wrongfully terminated from St. Peter’s Health. “Defendants have adequately demonstrated there is reason to believe an impartial trial cannot be...
