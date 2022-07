The Chicago Bears used the 71st pick on Tennessee wide receiver, Velus Jones Jr. To get to where he is today, Jones Jr. had to have a lot of grit and determination. His story begins in Mobile, Alabama, where he was born and raised. In the Bears’ YouTube series, “Meet the Rookies”, Velus recalled his youth. He loved to run and everyone knew everyone else in town, so there were many opportunities to play as a kid.

