It’s county fair week!

A Holmes County company is currently building its new headquarters. B & L Transport is currently located along US 62 near Winesburg. The company is working on a new location just south of Millersburg on South Washington Street. When completed it is expected to create 17 jobs . The company also is building a warehouse in Walnut Creek Township. The project is expected to cost $2.2 million.
The Centers for Disease Control has updated its mask wearing recommendation to include the counties of Noble, Morgan and Washington. The CDC suggests that people do this in any indoor public setting in a county designated as high. Morgan County is the 14th highest in the state with new cases...
Mary Alice Reporting – Resurfacing will happen in the Village of Strasburg and up to the Stark County line and flaggers will direct traffic. The work starts on US 250, at the I-77 on/off ramp for Strasburg, and continues through the village. Repaving will then continue at the y-split onto route 21 and where 250 merges with SR 93. Crews will also be on 212 (Dolphin Street), at the county line from the Beach City Airport to Parrot Rd NW.
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Jim DePasquale, a Niles City councilman who dedicated his life to the city, died suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday morning. DePasquale served as Safety-Service Director for then-Mayor Tom Scarrnecchia. He also served the city in the parks and engineering departments and was elected councilman-at-large in Nov.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service confirms it was a weaker EF-1 tornado that touched down near Shreve on Wednesday night. The twister with estimated maximum winds of 105 miles per hour was on the ground for more than two miles along the Wayne/Holmes County line.
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Ohio for the past month, and it's causing the nation's leading health officials to recommend some stricter health protocols for some areas. Forty-five of the state's 88 counties are now listed by the CDC as having "high" community levels...
WOOSTER, Ohio — The need for teachers across the country continues. According to a Spring 2022 American School District Panel survey, 90% of school districts nationwide changed operations in one or more of their schools this past school year because of teacher shortages. Here in Ohio, President of the...
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 21 talented young women from across the Ohio Valley showed off their skills Thursday evening, vying to become the Queen of Queens. The OVAC Queen of Queens competition is a high school talent pageant that includes young ladies from up to 50 conference schools. Our very own 7 News anchor […]
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Quite a few animal rescue organizations have “Belmont County” in their name. And one of those—the Belmont County Animal Rescue League or BCARL—recently announced it cannot “continue current operations.”. That has caused confusion in the area. People have become upset, thinking...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The dominos are falling in the federal government’s investigation into illegal gambling at several Stark County “skilled gaming” establishments. A Florida man has now entered a guilty plea to ‘defrauding the government’ charges, essentially for failing to pay income...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Cuyahoga Falls is hosting the Crafty Mart Night Market on Friday, July 22 from 6-10 p.m. as part of its Falls Downtown Fridays event series. Crafty Mart is a nonprofit organization that supports local artists, makers, and artisans by offering opportunities to hone and expand their creative businesses via education and markets, according to the nonprofit’s website. The Crafty Mart Night Market will offer high-end, handmade goods for sale by more than 40 local artisans. Goods offered for sale range from candles to handbags and pet treats to art pieces. The event will also feature local music, craft beer, food and family friendly activities, according to a news release.
A Campbell couple had their first hearing in Campbell municipal court on Friday on animal abuse and other charges after police say they were keeping a 300-plus-pound pig in a “dungeon-like” basement of their home. Shawn Kline, 27, and Cortney Kline-Carnes, 35, are charged with animal cruelty, violations...
Holmes County, Ohio (WTRF) Every year, millions of tourists yearn to step out of the fast lane and experience a rich culture from an earlier time. Forty-four percent of the residents of Holmes County don’t speak English; they speak Pennsylvania Dutch. But they welcome tourists from all over the...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol is setting up an OVI Checkpoint Friday night from 8 to 11. It happens on Mahoning Road NE near the roundabout intersection with 12th Street and The O’Jays Parkway. That’s near Cook’s Lagoon...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s office is recommending that parents dispose of old phones to keep them away from children. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden has offered this proposal because children playing with phones are able to call 9-1-1 just by pressing the power button too many times. By doing this, the 9-1-1 call can tie up critical emergency lines.
LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old Massillon man has died from injuries suffered in an ATV crash last weekend in Lawrence Township. Township police say Zach Reed was a passenger on an ATV that slammed into a mailbox on Alabama Avenue NW between Wooster and Orrville Streets early Sunday morning.
