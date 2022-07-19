It’s county fair week!

Mary Alice Reporting – Resurfacing will happen in the Village of Strasburg and up to the Stark County line and flaggers will direct traffic. The work starts on US 250, at the I-77 on/off ramp for Strasburg, and continues through the village. Repaving will then continue at the y-split onto route 21 and where 250 merges with SR 93. Crews will also be on 212 (Dolphin Street), at the county line from the Beach City Airport to Parrot Rd NW.

STRASBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO