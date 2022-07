Eileen M. Miller, 98, of Whitewater passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Rainbow Hospice Center in Johnson Creek. Eileen was born on April 16, 1924 in rural Lake Mills to Otto and Leona Schimmelpfening Stelse. She attended many different grade schools in Jefferson graduating from Jefferson High School in 1941. Eileen worked as a telephone operator at Fort Atkinson and Whitewater. She later worked in Whitewater at Sentry Foods for 15 years, DeWitts Foods in Fort Atkinson, and worked part-time until she was 86 at The Glen in Whitewater. In 1947, Eileen married Clifford Miller at the Methodist church in Fort Atkinson, and later they were blessed with five girls.

