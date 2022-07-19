Iteris Awarded a Multimillion-dollar Contract by Virginia Department of Transportation for Traffic, Traveler and Road Information Program (TTRIP) Services for Statewide Transportation Operations
New Multi-year Contract Expands Company’s Market Penetration in Mid-Atlantic. Iteris will deliver services including an extensive data portal, real-time traveler information, weather data, and continued operations and maintenance of video and data distribution services. The new program leverages Iteris’ smart mobility infrastructure management expertise and resources to support...www.iteris.com
