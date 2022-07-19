Blue Cross Urges Louisianians to Get Vaccinated, Take Precautions Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 vaccine, boosters covered at $0 for eligible patients
BATON ROUGE, La – COVID-19 cases are increasing around the country, with most Louisiana parishes reporting high community transmission levels. The majority of these cases are caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants of the virus. Health officials say these variants are more contagious and spread more easily than the...news.bcbsla.com
Comments / 0