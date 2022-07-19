Paddle Heads Down Raptors Tuesday

MISSOULA, Mont.-Josh Broughton homered and the Ogden Raptors doubled up Missoula 12-6 Thursday at Ogren Field in Pioneer League play. Christian Day earned the win on the mound for Ogden by posting six strikeouts in five innings of work. Day is 5-1 on the season for the Raptors. McClain O’Connor,...
MISSOULA, Mont.-Nick Cicci homered and the Missoula PaddleHeads downed Ogden 9-6 Wednesday at Ogren Park in Pioneer League play. Austin Seidel posted five strikeouts in six innings of work for Missoula to earn the victory for the PaddleHeads. Dakota Conners and Brandon Bohning went yard in the loss for the...
The Western Big Sky Bulls, Broncs and Barrels series continues with the next rodeo scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The Ravalli County Rockin’ RC Rodeo, the Darby Rodeo Association and Red Eye Rodeo have teamed up to bring you this series, which began on July 8 in Darby and will culminate in the finals on September 17 in Darby.
FORT MYERS, Fla.-Per Thursday news, Utah men’s basketball will face Georgia Tech November 21 in the opening game of the Fort Myers Tip-Off from Fort Myers, Fla. This will be a historic meeting as it commemorates the first time the Utes and Yellow Jackets have met on the hardwood.
LAS VEGAS-Tuesday at Mandalay Bay of Las Vegas, the first day of the Mountain West Conference’s media days occurred. Utah State, the defending Mountain West champions, were slated to finish third in the conference’s Mountain Division. Based on media votes at the conference’s annual media summit, Boise State...
Montana is super awesome, obviously. I mean look at the influx of out-of-staters moving here, but do they know about this Montana-themed drinking game?. There are so many cool "Montana-only" things we locals might not even think about, like the letters on the mountains, think the M or L here in Missoula. One we all know is the county numbers on license plates. And why wouldn't we take these Montana-themed goodies and turn them into a drinking game? County license plate trivia is one of my absolute favorites. Here is how it works.
On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – There’s no trout about it – Utah’s rivers and reservoirs offer some of the best fishing in the West. Magicians never give up their secrets and fishermen never share their favorite fishing holes. Then again, you can’t keep a whole river secret. How about we put you in the neighborhood and you find your perfect spot, only to be shared with your favorite child? Here are 6 great bodies of water for Utah fishers — both spinning and fly fishing. Before you go, check the Utah fly fishing reports for water conditions and access points. Tune in for the best spots or click here for more: https://www.utah.com/articles/post/6-best-fishing-spots-in-utah/
On the 29th of July, Montana Grit Outdoors and 12 amazing sponsors are bringing "We Are The Bold" to Winninghoff Park Ice Rink and Arena in Philipsburg. We Are The Bold from 406Productions on Vimeo. What is the event?. Montana Grit Outdoors and their sponsors are hosting this event in...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a deadly shooting outside the House of Charity has been arrested in Montana. Wesley Goings, who is from Spokane, was arrested in Montana on Thursday. The Spokane County Medical Examiner has not yet identified the victim, but friends identified him as “Cowboy.” Goings faces a murder charge, along with unlawful possession of a firearm...
As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […]
Calling all professional handymen! The City Of Missoula is accepting bids to improve one of the main attractions at Bonner Park. The stage is one of several Bonner Park attractions which include two city blocks of water spouts, lots of trees for shade from the summer heat, a jungle gym and sandbox for the kids, tennis courts, a small baseball field, and a volleyball court. It's a popular (and free!) recreation destination in the city.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire, burning 21 miles north of Salmon, Idaho, is estimated at 1,000 acres. The fire is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road, about 5 miles southwest of North Fork. Due to current activity, the Salmon River Road...
UPDATE: 8:41 p.m. - July 20, 2022. MISSOULA - Crews are battling a wildfire west of Missoula in the Lolo National Forest. Firefighters have been making bucket drops on the blaze. The Missoula Police Department reports a command center has been established. They are asking the public to not call...
REXBURG, Idaho — A community is rallying together to raise funds for a 12-year-old boy and his family after he went from being active and happy to suddenly paralyzed and unable to speak. Milo Baker lives in Rexburg, Idaho, and was once a very active kid. Milo loves to...
If you've ever tried to find an apartment in the City Of Missoula, you might best describe that experience as "playing whack-a-mole without a mallet" (or something) In July of 2022, we noticed this new building, and asked you what you thought it was:. We were hoping it was a...
MISSOULA, Mont. - Traffic is backed up at Miller Creek Rd. and Highway 93 S as traffic lights in the area are out. The Missoula Police Department is helping with traffic flow at this time. Crews are working on repairing the lights and anyone in the area is asked to...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Three people, including an 18-month old child, were killed in a shooting on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. Two adult...
Big corporate restaurants are creating "Ghost Restaurants" on delivery apps, and it's shady AF. What is a "Ghost Restaurant"? Basically, it's when a big, corporate chain eatery creates a new/fake profile on Doordash, Uber Eats, etc. It's a fake name, but the food is made at the original Restaurant. I found this out last week when I was super hungover and craving a burger. I jumped on Doordash because I'm a terrible adult, and I came across what I thought was a new burger joint here in Missoula. I'm all about supporting locals, especially restaurants. After the pandemic it was, and still, is everything these guys can do to stay in business, so I want to show them some whenever I can. I came across what I thought was a new, local place. The menu and layout looked all new so I decided to give them a try. Their name was "The Burger Den". It was my fault for not even doing the research before I ordered. I came to find out that it was just the local Denny's that had come up with a fake name and profile but was making the food out of their kitchen. They duped me into thinking they were a new local place to grub, and honestly, I was pretty mad. I did a bit of research and they are definitely not the only ones doing this. I hit up Reddit to see if this was a national trend, and sure enough, tons of places are pulling this move. I've listed the local ones here in Missoula that are trying to pull a fast one on ya:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are seeking information on a man who was last seen in the Clark Fork River Sunday, July 17 and is reported missing. The City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) said via Facebook Douglas Jensen was last seen in distress in the Clark Fork River. Investigation and...
