New Lobby Opens at Okfuskee County Health Department. Okfuskee County residents have a new front lobby at the health department. The department, located at 125 N. 2nd St. in Okemah, opened its doors to the new lobby recently. The project, which totaled around $111,000, features new LED lighting, seating, flooring, partition walls to aid in client privacy, and walls that provide safety for clerical staff assisting clients.

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO