Meeting Notices - Public Hearing - August 4, 2022

Welcome home! Location Character Many Updates! Short commute to downtown Charleston near restaurants shopping and parks. Upon entering the property you are invited into the side yard with a large deck leading to an expansive fenced in newly landscaped backyard. Perfect for outdoor entertaining childrens play pets! We welcome you into the home. Note the bright living room with open floor plan that flows into a dining area and bonus room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Room for your grill on another deck just off of the kitchen. Moving down the hall you will find three bedrooms and a full bathroom. The Master Bedroom includes an ensuite half bath.New HVAC ductwork and mini split in 2019 vapor barrier and dehumidifier in crawl space 2020. A $2400 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing costs and pre-paids if the buyer chooses to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concessions.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO