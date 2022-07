Local first responders help make sure that kids are as safe as they can be while riding in a car. The car seat technicians from the Lima Police and Fire Departments and from Dayton Children’s Hospital were at the Lima Public Library doing safety checks. Ohio law requires that children must ride in a car seat or booster seat until they are eight years old or 4 feet 9 inches tall. The experts were on hand to help fix some common mistakes that parents or guardians make when they are installing their car or booster seats.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO